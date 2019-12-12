When Baylor hired Matt Rhule in December 2016, he took over a program in the national news for all the wrong reasons following the university’s sexual assault scandal.
His task was to not only clean up the program off the field but to also start rebuilding a depleted roster that could compete at a high level on the field.
Rhule has done both faster than anyone could have expected.
After finishing 1-11 in his debut season in 2017, the Bears improved to 7-6 in a 2018 season that was capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
The Bears took another bold leap this season with an 11-2 record to earn their first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years against Georgia on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.
At the same time, Rhule’s players are graduating at a high rate and are constantly doing community service projects in an effort to reach out to Central Texas.
For all these reasons, Rhule is the Tribune-Herald’s repeat winner for Big 12 coach of the year.
“What Matt Rhule has done at Baylor is truly extraordinary,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “He is a special guy with special values for the job that needed to be done there. I’m really happy for him because (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades has invested in him and the university community has invested in him.”
Though Rhule will likely be courted by the NFL and other college teams as his success grows, Baylor jumped ahead of the curve by signing him to a lucrative long-term contract in September that runs to March 2028.
“Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in,” Rhule said. “Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field.”
Baylor’s only two losses this season were to Oklahoma, including a 34-31 loss on Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium and a 30-23 overtime loss in the Big 12 championship game last Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington that put the Sooners in the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley walked away from both games with tremendous respect for Rhule.
“He knows what he’s doing, they’re competitive, they win close games, and they’re a very experienced team and it certainly shows,” Riley said. “He’s obviously done a tremendous job coming out of the adversity they had as a football program and as a university. They’ve done a nice job developing players, and have a lot of guys playing for them that are juniors and seniors who have played a lot of ball. But he’s done a great job leading the way.”
A big reason for Baylor’s success this season has been its defense that leads the league and set a school record with 43 sacks while forcing 30 turnovers.
There was no player more important for the Bears’ defense than junior lineman James Lynch, the Trib’s Big 12 defensive player of the year.
Lynch leads the Big 12 and has set the school record with 12½ sacks on a three-man defensive line that featured two other all-conference players, first-team choice Bravvion Roy and second-team pick James Lockhart.
“He was a freshman All-American which is hard to do, but he’s gotten bigger and stronger,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow. “He’s a big kid who has a lot of finesse to him, which is really unique. A lot of the big kids aren’t as slippery. He seems to sliver through things and gets around the corner. He’ll hit the quarterback two, three, four times a game and he’ll get two sacks. Plus he’s an intelligent kid. Put all those things together and he’s made a lot of plays for us.”
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts earned Big 12 offensive player of the year and offensive newcomer of the year following his transfer from Alabama where he helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national championship.
Coming into the season, Hurts was under considerable pressure to perform following in the footsteps of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and 2018 winner Kyler Murray.
Hurts has delivered in a major way as he leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency by completing 71.5 percent for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions. With his 6-2, 218-pound frame and good speed, he’s also a strong running threat as he ranks second in the league with 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
“He’s grown a bunch while learning a new system in a new program in a short amount of time,” Riley said. “He’s got a good grasp of what we’re doing. He’s been a really strong leader, and the rest of the guys have followed him even though he hasn’t been here long. He’s commanded their attention, and is a very steady guy who has shown leadership and our guys have gravitated toward him.”
Hurts always has a serious demeanor and has been meticulous in learning details to grow as a quarterback.
“He’s driven, and very focused but there certainly are some times he could loosen up and smile and enjoy being with the guys a little more,” Riley said. “He’s very mature and has a very professional mindset. There’s not much fluctuation day to day, and that’s why he’s continued to get better throughout his career and why he continues to mature.”
Oklahoma also features the defensive newcomer of the year in junior lineman LaRon Stokes, a transfer from Northeastern A&M in Miami, Okla., who had previously home schooled in high school. Stokes has recorded 4½ tackles for loss for the Sooners’ defensive front.
The Big 12 offensive freshman of the year is Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 625 yards and two scores in 10 games before he went down with an injury.
The defensive freshman of the year is TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington, who recorded 46 tackles with five interceptions and two pass breakups.
TRIBUNE-HERALD ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive player of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive player of the year: Baylor DL James Lynch
Coach of the year: Matt Rhule, Baylor
Offensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes
Offensive freshman of the year: Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
Defensive freshman of the year: TCU DB Ar’Darius Washington
Offense
First Team
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma 6-2 218 Sr Heisman Trophy finalist
RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So Leads nation with 1,936 yards rushing
RB Pooka Williams Kansas 5-10 170 So 1,061 yards rushing
T Julian Good-Jones Iowa State 6-5 308 Sr NFL OL prospect
G Marcus Keyes Oklahoma State 6-3 309 Sr Powerful interior lineman
C Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 6-5 315 So Anchored strong OU line
G Sam Tecklenburg Baylor 6-4 310 Sr Versatile O-lineman
T Hakeem Adeniji Kansas 6-5 300 Sr NFL OL prospect
TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6-6 252 So Key to ISU offense
WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 189 Jr Biletnikoff Award finalist
WR Devin Duvernay Texas 5-11 210 Sr Big 12-high 103 catches
AP Joshua Youngblood Kansas State 5-10 180 Fr 3 kickoffs for TDs
K Gabe Brkic Oklahoma 6-2 196 Fr Perfect on 17 FGs
Defense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
DE James Lynch Baylor 6-4 290 Jr School-record 12½ sacks
DT Bravvion Roy Baylor 6-1 330 Sr Major force for BU defense
DT Darius Stills West Virginia 6-1 292 Jr Seven sacks tied brother
DE Wyatt Hubert Kansas State 6-3 258 So 12½ tackles for loss
LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6-2 234 Jr 16 tackles for loss
LB Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech 6-1 245 Sr 108 tackles, 20 TFL
LB Terrel BernardBaylor 6-1 222 So 107 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries
CB Jeff Gladney TCU 6-0 183 Sr 15 passes defended
CB Keith Washington West Virginia 6-1 180 Sr 12 passes defended
S Grayland Arnold Baylor 5-10 190 Jr 6 interceptions led BU
S Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State 6-0 210 So Big 12-high 18 passes defended
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech 6-4 185 Fr Big 12-high 45-yard punting avg.
Second Team
Offense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
QB Brock Purdy Iowa State 6-1 210 So League-high 3,760 yards passing
RB Breece Hall Iowa State 6-1 205 Fr 842 yards rushing
RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5-11 2016 So 976 yards rushing, 6.7 ypc
T Colton McKivitz West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr Towering tackle
G Xavier Newman Baylor 6-2 307 Jr Veteran O-lineman
C Zach Shackelford Texas 6-4 305 Sr Returning all-Big 12
G Marquis Hayes Oklahoma 6-5 330 So Promising young lineman
T Adrian Ealy Oklahoma 6-6 328 So Key cog on O-line
TE Pro Wells TCU 6-4 257 So Catching, blocking force
WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr 53 catches in 9 games
WR Denzel Mims Baylor 6-3 215 Sr 61 catches, 11 TDs
AP Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 195 Jr 2 punt return TDs
K Jonathan Song TCU 5-10 175 Sr Hit 23 of 24 FGs
Defense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
DE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma 6-3 251 So Six sacks lead OU
DT Jalen Redmond Oklahoma 6-3 266 Fr 9.5 tackles for loss
DT Dante Stills West Virginia 6-3 295 So Brother first-team all-Big 12
DE James Lockhart Baylor 6-2 255 Sr Third piece of dominating D-line
LB Garret Wallow TCU 6-2 212 Jr Big 12-high 125 tackles
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State 6-1 225 Jr 14.5 tackles for loss
LB Jordan Williams Baylor 6-0 223 Sr Big play maker
CB Jameson Houston Baylor 5-11 200 Sr Lockdown corner for stingy defense
CB Tre Brown Oklahoma 5-10 181 Jr 12 passes defended
S Douglas Coleman Texas Tech 6-1 195 Sr League-best 8 interceptions
S Ar’Darius Washington TCU 5-8 175 Fr 5 picks as freshman
P Devin Anctil Kansas State 6-1 234 Sr 45-yard punting average
