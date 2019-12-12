Big 12

Baylor’s Matt Rhule took a team that went 1-11 in 2017 and turned it into an 11-2 team with a Sugar Bowl date in two years. He was named the Trib’s Big 12 Coach of the year.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

When Baylor hired Matt Rhule in December 2016, he took over a program in the national news for all the wrong reasons following the university’s sexual assault scandal.

His task was to not only clean up the program off the field but to also start rebuilding a depleted roster that could compete at a high level on the field.

Rhule has done both faster than anyone could have expected.

After finishing 1-11 in his debut season in 2017, the Bears improved to 7-6 in a 2018 season that was capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.

The Bears took another bold leap this season with an 11-2 record to earn their first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years against Georgia on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.

At the same time, Rhule’s players are graduating at a high rate and are constantly doing community service projects in an effort to reach out to Central Texas.

For all these reasons, Rhule is the Tribune-Herald’s repeat winner for Big 12 coach of the year.

“What Matt Rhule has done at Baylor is truly extraordinary,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “He is a special guy with special values for the job that needed to be done there. I’m really happy for him because (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades has invested in him and the university community has invested in him.”

Though Rhule will likely be courted by the NFL and other college teams as his success grows, Baylor jumped ahead of the curve by signing him to a lucrative long-term contract in September that runs to March 2028.

“Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in,” Rhule said. “Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field.”

Baylor’s only two losses this season were to Oklahoma, including a 34-31 loss on Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium and a 30-23 overtime loss in the Big 12 championship game last Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington that put the Sooners in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley walked away from both games with tremendous respect for Rhule.

“He knows what he’s doing, they’re competitive, they win close games, and they’re a very experienced team and it certainly shows,” Riley said. “He’s obviously done a tremendous job coming out of the adversity they had as a football program and as a university. They’ve done a nice job developing players, and have a lot of guys playing for them that are juniors and seniors who have played a lot of ball. But he’s done a great job leading the way.”

A big reason for Baylor’s success this season has been its defense that leads the league and set a school record with 43 sacks while forcing 30 turnovers.

Big 12

Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch was named to the Trib’s Big 12 team as defensive player of the year for leading the conference with 12.5 sacks.

There was no player more important for the Bears’ defense than junior lineman James Lynch, the Trib’s Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Lynch leads the Big 12 and has set the school record with 12½ sacks on a three-man defensive line that featured two other all-conference players, first-team choice Bravvion Roy and second-team pick James Lockhart.

“He was a freshman All-American which is hard to do, but he’s gotten bigger and stronger,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow. “He’s a big kid who has a lot of finesse to him, which is really unique. A lot of the big kids aren’t as slippery. He seems to sliver through things and gets around the corner. He’ll hit the quarterback two, three, four times a game and he’ll get two sacks. Plus he’s an intelligent kid. Put all those things together and he’s made a lot of plays for us.”

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts earned Big 12 offensive player of the year and offensive newcomer of the year following his transfer from Alabama where he helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national championship.

Coming into the season, Hurts was under considerable pressure to perform following in the footsteps of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and 2018 winner Kyler Murray.

Hurts has delivered in a major way as he leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency by completing 71.5 percent for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions. With his 6-2, 218-pound frame and good speed, he’s also a strong running threat as he ranks second in the league with 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

“He’s grown a bunch while learning a new system in a new program in a short amount of time,” Riley said. “He’s got a good grasp of what we’re doing. He’s been a really strong leader, and the rest of the guys have followed him even though he hasn’t been here long. He’s commanded their attention, and is a very steady guy who has shown leadership and our guys have gravitated toward him.”

Big 12

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Big 12 in passing efficiency and led Oklahoma to the college playoffs, earning the Trib’s Big 12 offensive player of the year and newcomer of the year.

Hurts always has a serious demeanor and has been meticulous in learning details to grow as a quarterback.

“He’s driven, and very focused but there certainly are some times he could loosen up and smile and enjoy being with the guys a little more,” Riley said. “He’s very mature and has a very professional mindset. There’s not much fluctuation day to day, and that’s why he’s continued to get better throughout his career and why he continues to mature.”

Oklahoma also features the defensive newcomer of the year in junior lineman LaRon Stokes, a transfer from Northeastern A&M in Miami, Okla., who had previously home schooled in high school. Stokes has recorded 4½ tackles for loss for the Sooners’ defensive front.

The Big 12 offensive freshman of the year is Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 625 yards and two scores in 10 games before he went down with an injury.

The defensive freshman of the year is TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington, who recorded 46 tackles with five interceptions and two pass breakups.

TRIBUNE-HERALD ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM

Offensive player of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive player of the year: Baylor DL James Lynch
Coach of the year: Matt Rhule, Baylor
Offensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes
Offensive freshman of the year: Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
Defensive freshman of the year: TCU DB Ar’Darius Washington

FIRST TEAM

Offense
PosPlayerSchoolHtWtClNotable
QBJalen HurtsOklahoma6-2218SrHeisman Trophy finalist
RBChuba HubbardOklahoma State6-1207SoLeads nation in rushing
RBPooka WilliamsKansas5-10170So1,061 yards rushing
TJulian Good-JonesIowa State6-5308SrNFL OL prospect
GMarcus KeyesOklahoma State6-3309SrPowerful interior lineman
CCreed HumphreyOklahoma6-5315SoAnchored strong OU line
GSam TecklenburgBaylor6-4310SrVersatile O-lineman
THakeem AdenijiKansas6-5300SrNFL OL prospect
TECharlie KolarIowa State6-6252SoKey to ISU offense
WRCeeDee LambOklahoma6-2189JrBiletnikoff Award finalist
WRDevin DuvernayTexas5-11210SrBig 12-high 103 catches
APJoshua YoungbloodKansas State5-10180Fr3 kickoffs for TDs
KGabe BrkicOklahoma6-2196FrPerfect on 17 FGs
Defense
PosPlayerSchoolHtWtClNotable
DEJames LynchBaylor6-4290JrSchool-record 12½ sacks
DTBravvion RoyBaylor6-1330SrMajor force on defense
DTDarius StillsWest Virginia6-1292JrSeven sacks tied brother
DEWyatt HubertKansas State6-3258So12½ tackles for loss
LBKenneth MurrayOklahoma6-2234Jr16 tackles for loss
LBJordyn BrooksTexas Tech6-1245Sr108 tackles, 20 TFL
LBTerrel BernardBaylor6-1222So107 tackles
CBJeff GladneyTCU6-0183Sr15 passes defended
CBKeith WashingtonWest Virginia6-1180Sr12 passes defended
SGrayland ArnoldBaylor5-10190Jr6 interceptions led BU
SKolby Harvell-PeelOklahoma State6-0210So18 passes defended
PAustin McNamaraTexas Tech6-4185Fr45-yard punting avg.

SECOND TEAM

Offense
PosPlayerSchoolHtWtClNotable
QBBrock PurdyIowa State6-1210So3,760 yards passing
RBBreece HallIowa State6-1205Fr842 yards rushing
RBKennedy BrooksOklahoma5-112016So976 yards rushing
TColton McKivitzWest Virginia6-7312SrTowering tackle
GXavier NewmanBaylor6-2307JrVeteran O-lineman
CZach ShackelfordTexas6-4305SrReturning all-Big 12
GMarquis HayesOklahoma6-5330SoPromising lineman
TAdrian EalyOklahoma6-6328SoKey cog on O-line
TEPro WellsTCU6-4257SoOffensive force
WRTylan WallaceOklahoma State6-0185Jr53 catches in 9 games
WRDenzel MimsBaylor6-3215Sr61 catches, 11 TDs
APJalen ReagorTCU5-11195Jr2 punt return TDs
KJonathan SongTCU5-10175SrHit 23 of 24 FGs
Defense
PosPlayerSchoolHtWtClNotable
DERonnie PerkinsOklahoma6-3251SoSix sacks lead OU
DTJalen RedmondOklahoma6-3266Fr9.5 tackles for loss
DTDante StillsWest Virginia6-3295SoBrother also all-Big 12
DEJames LockhartBaylor6-2255SrThird piece of top D-line
LBGarret WallowTCU6-2212JrBig 12-high 125 tackles
LBAmen OgbongbemigaOklahoma State6-1225Jr14.5 tackles for loss
LBJordan WilliamsBaylor6-0223SrBig play maker
CBJameson HoustonBaylor5-11200SrLockdown corner
CBTre BrownOklahoma5-10181Jr12 passes defended
SDouglas ColemanTexas Tech6-1195Sr8 interceptions
SAr’Darius WashingtonTCU5-8175Fr5 picks as freshman
PDevin AnctilKansas State6-1234Sr45-yard punting average

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments