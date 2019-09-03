Dates against perennial powers Arizona, Florida and Butler highlight Baylor’s nonconference men’s basketball schedule that was released Tuesday.
Coming off last year’s 20-win season that ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears have a chance to build their resume with consecutive home games at the Ferrell Center against Arizona on Dec. 7 and Butler on Dec. 10.
The matchup against Butler is part of the Big 12/Big East scheduling alliance and will mark the first time coach Scott Drew will play against his alma mater in his 17 seasons at Baylor. The Bears travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Jan. 25 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Baylor opens the season against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Ferrell Center before heading to Anchorage to play Washington on Nov. 8 in the Armed Forces Classic. It will be Baylor’s first trip to play in Alaska since the 1996 Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks.
After hosting Texas State on Nov. 15, Baylor will play Ohio in a first-round game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., on Nov. 21. In the second round on Nov. 22, Baylor will play either Utah or Coastal Carolina.
On Nov. 24, Baylor will play in the final round of the tournament against a team on the opposite side of the bracket, which includes Villanova, Mississippi State, Tulane and Middle Tennessee. Villanova won the NCAA tournament in 2016 and 2018.
The Bears will host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 3, and will travel to Houston’s Toyota Center to meet Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 18 as part of the Battleground 2K19 event. Baylor will host Jackson State on Dec. 30 before beginning its Big 12 schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Schedule
Nov. 5 — Central Arkanasas, 11 a.m.
Nov. 8 — vs. Washington (Armed Forces Classic at Anchorage, Alaska)
Nov. 15 — Texas State
Nov. 21 — vs. Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.)
Nov. 22 — vs. Utah or Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.)
Nov. 24 — vs. TBD (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.)
Dec. 3 — Maryland-Eastern Shore
Dec. 7 — Arizona
Dec. 10 — Butler
Dec. 18 — vs. Tennessee-Martin (The Battleground 2K19 at Houston)
Dec. 30 — Jackson State
Jan. 25 — at Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.