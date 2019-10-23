As a freshman three years ago, Raegan Padgett pulled off the rare double-double of playing soccer and running the leadoff leg for Baylor’s 4x100-meter relay team.
One day at soccer practice, Padgett and speedy defender Danielle Hayden raced each other. Though she knew of Padgett’s one spring on the track team, Hayden made the mistake of talking some smack before the race.
“I like to talk a little trash, and I said something to her and she ended up dusting me,” Hayden said. “I can’t talk trash to her anymore.”
What Hayden saw was Padgett’s competitiveness rising up, a trait that has driven her to be a four-year starter and a key contributor to Baylor’s Elite Eight soccer teams the last two years.
After watching talented players like Aline De Lima and Camryn Wendlandt lead the Bears in scoring in past seasons, Padgett has taken over that role this year with five goals and two assists heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 17 Texas Tech at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Two of those goals came Sunday in a 4-0 win over TCU in Fort Worth as the Bears (7-5-3, 3-3 Big 12) stayed in the hunt for their third straight NCAA tournament berth with three regular season games remaining.
Padgett realizes her soccer career clock is ticking, and she wants to extend her senior season as long as she can.
“I’m just trying to enjoy the last few moments because I play my best when I’m not thinking that I have to score or get this assist,” Padgett said. “I’m already getting emotional about it because it closes a huge part of my life. I’m just trying to go out there and have some fun and hopefully get some wins.”
Padgett was elected one of the team captains this year, an easy choice because her teammates and coaches see the example she sets every day in practice and the competitive fire she brings to games.
“She’s one of the hardest working kids you’ll meet, and she kind of lives in a black and white world where it’s either good enough or it’s not,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “She’s just a quality person and has never wavered, and she’s turned into a fantastic leader on this team and has definitely meant a lot to the success of this program the last four years.”
Growing up in tiny China, Texas, competitiveness came naturally to Padgett because she was always trying to live up to the standards set by her brother and sister who are twins and a year older than her.
Brother Grayson was a talented baseball player who recently finished his career as an outfielder for the Houston Cougars while sister Kathryne played soccer at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
“Growing up, I did everything because of them,” Padgett said. “I played soccer because my older sister did. I wanted to beat my brother in everything. They always pushed me. It was always easy to be competitive in my family, you kind of had to be.”
The Padgett girls formed a formidable duo that helped Hardin-Jefferson High School go deep into the soccer playoffs. But Raegan was probably better known for her track exploits at her high school in Sour Lake, which is located in Southeast Texas near Beaumont.
Padgett was a Class 4A state champion 200-meter runner and helped Hardin-Jefferson relay teams finish as the state runner-up in the 4x200 meters in 2014 and the 4x100 meters in 2015.
“Soccer has always been my No. 1 passion, but track came more natural,” Padgett said. “Track was a lot of fun. I didn’t have to spend hours practicing it.”
Padgett honed her soccer skills by playing for the Albion Hurricanes club team in Houston, but she had already committed to Baylor during her freshman year. She stuck to her pledge despite drawing interest from many other schools as she became better known as her high school career unfolded.
“I was a freshman when I committed here, and I couldn’t drive yet,” Padgett said. “That’s kind of a weird thing. I found myself comparing it to every school I visited afterwards. I was like ‘This isn’t like Baylor.’ People here are really good and loving and I knew I could fit in. Thankfully it worked out and I’m really happy with my decision.”
After starting 13 games and collecting three goals and three assists for Baylor as a freshman in 2016, she competed for the track team the following spring.
It was chaotic splitting time between track and soccer practice in the spring of 2017, but somehow she made it work as she ran on a 4x100-meter relay team that competed in the NCAA championships.
“It was an insane experience I got as an 18-year-old freshman,” Padgett said. “I’d get out of class and go straight to track and do my workout and change in the car and run straight here and finish the last half of (soccer) practice.
“My friends can tell you I had a couple emotional breakdowns, but it was a dream I got to fulfill. I got to go to Eugene (Ore.) and run in the national championships, and I seriously never thought that would be a thing.”
Padgett made the tough decision of leaving track behind and focusing on soccer as a sophomore as she helped the Bears get on a hot streak late in the 2017 season to win the Big 12 tournament and advance to the first Elite Eight in school history.
“It was a dream,” Padgett said. “We had an OK year, nothing history making like this past year. But then we went to the (Big 12) tournament to get as far as we could because we knew we needed to play pretty well to get into the NCAA tournament. It was an awesome experience winning the Big 12 tournament. Getting to the Elite 8 was a surreal thing.”
Putting together a more impressive regular season, the Bears won the Big 12 title last year and once again reached the Elite Eight. She collected six goals and six assists, and her second-half goal against Vanderbilt propelled the Bears into the Sweet 16.
“We came back with a lot of girls and had a lot of upperclassmen,” Padgett said. “Every year is a new team, so it’s been really cool to see how all these different girls each year come together. I’m excited to see what this team can do. We still have a lot of soccer left to play.”
Padgett wants to help the soccer team finish the regular season strong and make another deep run in the NCAA tournament. She will graduate from Baylor in May with a degree in health science studies and plans on attending physical therapy school.
But before leaving Baylor, she’s contemplating returning to the track team in the spring since her college soccer career will be over. Her competitive nature is always in the driver’s seat.
“We’ll see how my body feels after this long season,” Padgett said. “But I love being a college athlete. I enjoy having a schedule and pushing myself and competing. It’s always on the table.”
