FORT WORTH — Raegan Padgett scored a pair of goals as the Baylor soccer team dominated in a 4-0 win over TCU in a game that was played late Sunday night due to a lightning delay.

The Bears (7-5-3, 3-3) and Horned Frogs (9-5-1, 3-2-1) were preparing to play at 7 p.m. Sunday when lightning hit during the playing of the National Anthem. The game was delayed until 9:55 p.m.

Padgett nailed a 25-yard shot to give Baylor a 1-0 lead in the first half and then scored her second goal off a feed from Camryn Wendlandt in the second half. Elena Reyna scored in the 67th minute before Danielle Hayden scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Following its first win over TCU in Fort Worth since 2013, Baylor will return to action against No. 13 Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

