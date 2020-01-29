AMES, Iowa — The Big 12 is a grind for everybody, but No. 1 Baylor is owning the road.
The Bears superbly distributed the ball and shot 45.2 percent while playing their usual dominating defense to roll to a 67-53 win over Iowa State in an energized atmosphere Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.
With their 17th straight win, the Bears tied the 2011-12 team for the longest winning streak in school history. The Bears (18-1, 7-0) are off to their best start in conference play since the 1948 team won their first 10 games in the Southwest Conference.
Four of those Big 12 wins have come on the road against Texas Tech, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.
“We’re blessed to have great players who really take it seriously,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Everybody buys into that energy when guys see Davion (Mitchell) playing hard out front and the big guys are playing hard.
The Bears beat the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) for the second time this season after pulling off a 68-55 win on Jan. 15 at the Ferrell Center.
Coming into the game shooting 39.4 percent in their first six Big 12 games, the Bears kept finding the open man and hit 28 of 62 field goals.
With Mark Vital collecting 10 rebounds and Freddie Gillespie pulling down nine, the Bears dominated the boards by a 39-28 margin.
“This is just a normal game for Freddie (Gillespie). It’s just what he does and Mark (Vital) was really good,” Drew said. “The dog days of February start to hit and you need depth.”
Baylor produced balanced scoring as MaCio Teague hit 15 points, and Devonte Bandoo and Gillespie hit 12 apiece while Davion Mitchell scored 10.
The Cyclones shot just 36 percent despite Rasir Bolton hitting four of eight 3-pointers and scoring 19 points.
The teams traded baskets early in the first half until the Bears went on a 14-4 run to open up a 27-18 lead.
Teague started the stretch with a 3-pointer before Bandoo hit a short jumper to give the Bears an 18-14 edge.
Zion Griffin answered with an outside shot for the Cyclones, but the Bears kept surging as Teague hit an outside shot and Mitchell stole the ball and scored on a layup.
After Tyrese Haliburton hit a pair of free throws for Iowa State, Bandoo buried a 3-pointer and Gillespie scored on a short jumper.
The Bears took a double-digit lead when Vital scored inside to make it 31-21 with 3:40 left in the first half. Bolton hit his fourth 3-pointer of the first half to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to 33-26.
Baylor had trouble extending its lead early in the second half as Iowa State cut it to 44-39 with a pair of free throws.
After Vital threw a bad pass, he drew a charge from Solomon Young. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm protested the call and drew a technical, and Bandoo hit both free throws with 12:29 remaining.
Those free throws started an 8-0 run as Mitchell scored on a layup, Vital found Gillespie inside for a slam and Bandoo hit a runner to stretch Baylor’s lead to 52-39.
Iowa State briefly halted Baylor’s momentum by scoring inside but Vital rebounded and scored and Bandoo drained a trey with 7:43 remaining to stretch the lead to 57-31 with 7:43 remaining.
With Teague hitting a shot from the baseline and then driving inside for a score, the Bears closed out a 17-2 run to open up a 61-41 lead with 5:30 remaining.
