Emerging as a major threat for the nation’s No. 5 team, Baylor guard MaCio Teague has never forgotten how humbly his college basketball career began.
Five years ago, he was ignored by major conference schools across the country.
Despite averaging 26.4 points as a senior and showing dangerous long-distance shooting range, Teague was lightly recruited out of Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills High School.
When he tried to raise his profile by playing a prep season at Florida’s Montverde Academy, the offers still didn’t come in.
“People said I wasn’t good enough,” Teague said. “I still feel like certain people don’t think I belong.”
Teague’s impressive numbers and Baylor’s success argue otherwise.
After proving his talents for two seasons at North Carolina-Asheville, Teague has become one of the most prolific 3-point threats in the Big 12. The fourth-year junior made second-team all-Big 12 after averaging 13.9 points and shooting 35.5 percent from 3-point range for a Baylor squad that was ranked No. 1 in the country for a school-record five weeks.
No question he belongs. No question his Baylor teammates love having him.
“I know coming in people were saying he’s not going to be able to play in the Power 5, whatever,” said Baylor all-Big 12 guard Jared Butler. “But he’s a big-time player and I’m glad he’s on my team. He sometimes bails us out with big shots. He’s getting everything he deserves, and he deserves even a little more.”
Though Teague is best known for his long-range shooting, he can use his 6-3 frame to take on defenders with drives to the basket and can contort his body to angles where he can get off his shot. When he’s fouled, he’s close to automatic at the free throw line with a team-best 84.4 percentage.
“With the NCAA moving the 3-point line back this year, having guys who can make the 3s instead of just taking the 3s is important,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The fact that MaCio can shoot it also sets up his ability to get to other parts of his game. He can finish at the rim, he’s got the float game, and he’s got some uncanniness about him.”
Defensively, he’s been inspired by teammates like Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital to give everything he’s got and uses his length to stretch into passing lanes for steals that can turn into transition baskets.
Teague also has a knack for rebounding, ranking third on the squad with 4.6 per game behind forwards Freddie Gillespie and Vital.
“Similar to quite a few of our guys, he’s a late bloomer,” Drew said. “He’s a hard worker and someone who has the blue collar, lunch pail type of attitude. He keeps getting better and better each and every year where some other people tend to stop working because they heard this or that. He’s always stayed hungry and humble.”
With the absence of big-time offers out of high school, humility became a way of life for Teague.
It wasn’t that college scouts didn’t know who he was. He played on some high level AAU teams with players like guard AJ Harris who signed with Ohio State before transferring to New Mexico State and Nate Fowler who signed with Butler.
As a senior at Walnut Hills, Teague made second team all-state and was the Ohio Division I high school scoring leader. After a year at prep school, Teague decided to sign with North Carolina-Asheville, the same school that had offered him a scholarship out of Walnut Hills.
“Some schools stopped talking to me and took other recruits,” Teague said. “I only committed there because I had no other place to go. But I came into a perfect situation at Asheville.”
Teague jumped into the starting lineup in 2016 and earned Big South freshman of the year as he averaged 15.4 points and shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range and 88.6 percent from the free throw line.
Averaging 16.7 points as a sophomore, Teague made all-Big South for the second straight season as he helped North Carolina-Asheville repeat as conference champions. Teague learned a lot from the Bulldogs’ veterans about playing in a team framework at the college level.
“You grow from playing in the games, and they helped me out with that,” Teague said. “I had really good vets who mentored me, like Dave Robertson. They showed me what to look for in the offense. They really took me under their wing and I saw leadership and energy and things like that. I learned how to connect with different individuals on the team. I wanted to be the one who could reach everybody.”
When coach Nick McDevitt left the program to become Middle Tennessee State’s coach following the 2017-18 season, Teague decided to transfer. This time, there were plenty of big-time suitors.
Transferring from Auburn, Davion Mitchell got in touch with Teague in hopes of convincing him to join him at Baylor.
“I told him we’re going to be good and we’re going to be good together,” Mitchell said. “We can definitely win a national championship, but we need you.”
Teague found some of Mitchell’s film clips and was impressed by how quickly he pushed the ball downcourt and how intensely he played defense. But Louisville players also wanted Teague to join them.
“He (Mitchell) texted me and said we could go to the Final Four or something like that,” Teague said. “The Louisville players were doing the same thing. I didn’t even know who he was, so I looked him up online and looked at his clips. One thing I did notice is he’s really fast. Everything he was doing was with this crazy burst of speed.”
Ultimately, a meeting with Baylor assistant coach John Jakus on a campus visit propelled Teague to sign with the Bears.
“It was between here and Louisville,” Teague said. “Coach Jakus was writing stuff up on the board in the office, and it connected with my mind the way he thinks about things. The way he processes things and looks at it, and goes about it in such a methodical way, I like that. I felt like he was saying it to my spirit and this was the place to come.”
During last year’s injury-plagued season, Drew and his staff probably would have liked to use Teague and Mitchell. But under NCAA transfer rules, they had to redshirt as the Bears overcame the odds and made the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Teague and Mitchell made the Bears better in practice. They upped each other’s games as they often worked out together when the team was on the road.
Teague had never played against a better defensive guard, which not only made him improve his offensive skills but also inspired him to become a better defender.
“He’s probably the best on-ball defender in the country, no lie,” Teague said. “I learned a lot from Davion, especially when we played one-on-one. He would just tell me certain tricks he learned. He watches defensive highlights. I’ve never in my life heard of anyone who watches defensive highlights until he said that. I’ve learned a lot about giving more effort and that defense also requires a lot of skill.”
Both Teague and Mitchell jumped into the starting lineup in the opening game this season against Central Arkansas. Teague enjoyed a spectacular debut as he nailed four of six 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
But his first big game on a national stage was in the Bears’ 87-78 shootout win over then-No. 17 Villanova on Nov. 24 as he again drained four of six 3-pointers and scored 18 points.
Teague has produced double-figure scoring in 22 of 28 games this season, including a season-high 24 points in a 78-70 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 8 at the Ferrell Center.
After suffering an injured (right shooting) wrist while going for a rebound against Texas that forced him to miss two games, Teague has come back to average 12.8 points in Baylor’s last four games.
“It was frustrating but it comes with playing basketball,” Teague said. “Injuries happen that keep you from playing. But guys stepped up to the plate and did really well in my absence.”
What Teague likes best about playing with the Bears is their unselfishness. Everybody who steps on the court has been willing to sacrifice his own stats for the good of the team, which has resulted in a 26-4 season that included a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak.
The Bears produced their all-time best Big 12 regular season record at 15-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament. Baylor will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 7-seeded TCU and No. 10 Kansas State.
“It’s tremendous playing on this team because everybody sacrifices a lot,” Teague said. “It’s tremendous playing for each other, knowing if I have an off day, someone else might have a great one. So there’s really no pressure when we’re out there playing that I’ve got to do great.”
Following three losses in their last five games, the Bears hope to get back to playing at a high level in the postseason. That national championship that Teague and Mitchell talked about two years ago is still out there for the taking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.