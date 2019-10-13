NORMAN, Okla. -- Kaylee Dao scored on an assist from Caroline Berutti in overtime to lift the Oklahoma soccer team to a 2-1 win over Baylor on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears (6-4-3, 2-2) scored the first goal less than 13 minutes into the game as freshman Elizabeth Kooiman hit a shot after a pass from Raegan Padgett.
The Sooners (7-5-3, 2-2-1) pulled into a 1-1 tie with Maya McCutcheon's goal with less than 14 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Bears will return to action against Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
