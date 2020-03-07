The No. 2 Oklahoma State equestrian team edged Baylor, 10-8, on Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Baylor (5-8, 2-4) and Oklahoma State (9-3, 4-1) opened the meet with a 2-2 tie in fences before the Cowgirls took a 3-2 win in reining. Baylor’s Maggie Cincotta won most outstanding performer honors in reining.
The Bears came back to take a 3-2 victory in flat riding as Rachael Davis won the MOP. But Oklahoma State won horsemanship 3-1 to finish off the match.
Baylor will host the Big 12 tournament March 27-28 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
