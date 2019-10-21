Brice Cherry and John Werner are back after the Bears made quite a splash in Stillwater:
• Baylor went into Boone Pickens Stadium, and finished with a flourish, outscoring Oklahoma State, 35-7, in the final 23 minutes of the game on its way to a 45-27 win. Some of the words we’ve heard to describe this one: Stunning ... Impressive ... Statement. How would you describe it?
• Now Baylor is 7-0, with a very reasonable chance to be 9-0 when they face Oklahoma on Nov. 16. Is this as complete a team as the Bears have had in the Big 12 era?
• Texas just barely squeaked past Kansas last weekend, holding on for a 50-48 win. Afterward, Tom Herman was a little defensive (ironically). Do you feel like that’s UT’s biggest problem, or is it something else?
• Finally, we’re going to play a Big 12 version of two truths and a lie.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
