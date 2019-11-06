Brice Cherry and John Werner return, still undefeated, as the Bears run their record to 9-0 after a big-time win in the national spotlight:
• Here's the thing about the College Football Playoff rankings: Do we devote too much time and talk to it? All that really matters is the end of the year.
• In order to stay unbeaten, the Bears will need to get past familiar rival TCU. Baylor hasn't won this one since the 61-58 classic in 2014. What makes this year's matchup different than the past four?
• Around the league, Texas is hosting surprising No. 16 K-State. The Wildcats have won their last three under new head coach Chris Klieman, including that monster win over OU. Will KSU keep it going in Austin?
• Speaking of, is it Klieman or Matt Rhule for Big 12 coach of the year? Who has the inside track?
• We're headed to Fort Worth on Saturday. And after the work gets done, it's on to a familiar stop: Kincaid's Hamburgers. How do you rank the top 5 burger spots in Texas?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.