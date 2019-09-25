Listen here — One True Podcast: Big 12 play is here

Brice Cherry and John Werner are back with special guest Glynn Hill to talk about the Bears as they return to action with a trip to Houston:

• After two really crisp performances in their first two games, the Baylor Bears were decidedly less so in last weekend’s 21-13 win over Rice. How much pause should this give Baylor fans crowing "Big 12 championship" after the first two weeks?

• What’s the biggest area of concern the Bears must correct going into Saturday’s Big 12 opener with Iowa State?

• Last year’s game in Ames featured no shortage of chippiness, with several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and three disqualifications. Do you think there’s any residue left over from that game?

• This stat jumps out: Three Big 12 teams have yet to throw an interception this year — Oklahoma, Baylor and Kansas State. The Big 12 also had zero interceptions this week for the first time this season. What does that say about the league?

• Texas Tech plays Oklahoma this week, which probably would’ve been a loss for the Red Raiders even if they were completely healthy. But they’re not — as Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury. Does his absence kill any shot of a bowl game for the Red Raiders in Matt Wells’ first year in Lubbock?

• Finally, everyone’s favorite Big 12 ranter, Mike Gundy, lashed out at a reporter this week who asked if T. Boone Pickens had bequeathed him money for a haircut. What’s your favorite coaching rant?

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"

