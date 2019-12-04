They're headed to Arlington: Brice Cherry and John Werner are back this week to talk about the rarefied Bears.
• It’s Oklahoma-Baylor round 2 this week for the Big 12 championship — and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners have made 11 of the Big 12’s 18 title games and are looking for their third straight win. Meanwhile, it's a new level of success for Baylor. How much does that experience factor help OU?
• The meeting in Waco 3 weeks ago was an odd one, basically two games in one with Baylor dominating the first half and leading by 25 points before the Sooners completely turned things around to escape with a win. Will we see something more like the first half, second half, or something in between?
• It's all about playmakers: Who's that one guy who could be the difference-maker for Oklahoma in this game? What about for Baylor?
• Prediction time: When it’s all said and done, do you expect the winner of this game to make the College Football Playoff?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
