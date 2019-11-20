Cedric Golden of the Austin American-Statesman and the "On Second Thought" podcast (featuring Matt Rhule this week on HookEm.com) joins Brice Cherry and John Werner this week.
• One team is 9-1 and one team is 6-4: Coming into the season, some might have predicted that the Bears and Longhorns would have the opposite records. What exactly does Ced think has contributed to UT's underachieving season?
• It's always lively when Baylor and Texas face off, and have get two similar quarterbacks in Charlie Brewer and Sam Ehlinger playing. Could this one come down to whichever guy has the best game?
• The latest CFP rankings don't exactly shower the Big 12 with praise, ranking Oklahoma at No. 9 as the league's top icks, while Baylor is 14th and Oklhaoma State is 21st. What's the path for the conference to get into the playoff — nobody but OU, right?
• Finally, it's Culinary Corner, Waco edition — we get Ced's perspective on Waco eats and Brice and John give him a few suggestions, too.
About Cedric
Longtime Longhorns sports writer Cedric Golden has written for the Austin American-Statesman since 1999. Check out his podcast with Kirk Bohls, "On Second Thought," here: https://www.hookem.com/category/on-second-thought-episode/
Twitter: @CedGolden
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
