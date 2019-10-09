Brice Cherry and John Werner are back with special guest Don Williams as an undefeated Baylor team welcomes Texas Tech to Waco for the first time in the McLane Stadium era:
• It's been a pretty even series over the years between the Bears and Red Raiders. Both teams have good reasons to be optimistic thus far in the 2019 season. How do you see the game shaking out?
• Texas Tech QB Jett Duffy is coming off a huge statement game. What does he bring under center that Alan Bowman doesn't, necessarily?
• What are your thoughts on the series moving back to a traditional home-and-home instead of a Metroplex meeting?
• It's OU-Texas weekend at the Cotton Bowl, and the Sooners are humming with Hurts. Is it more likely to be a blowout or a throw-out-the-records nailbiter with the Longhorns?
• Veteran sportswriter question time: What's the best Baylor vs. Texas Tech game you've ever seen?
About Don
Don Williams covers the Texas Tech Red Raiders and all things in the Lubbock sports sphere for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, where he has worked for more than 30 years. Follow him on Twitter @AJ_DonWilliams.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
