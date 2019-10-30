Brice Cherry and John Werner return after the Bears took a breather and everything changed around the league:
• It was Chaos Saturday in the Big 12 last weekend, as three ranked Big 12 teams went down with OU's implosion, Texas' meltdown and Iowa State's home upset. Before we get into how these games affected Baylor, it needs to be asked: Was this a bad weekend for the league?
• After the dust settled, the Bears are now the last remaining undefeated team in the conference. Forget the Big 12 championship or a big-time bowl game and let's dream bigger: What would Baylor need to do to make the CFP?
• Of course, before the Bears can think about Jerryworld, they’ve got to take care of West Virginia. The Bears are 17.5-point favorites in this game, probably their biggest spread in the Rhule era. Is there any trap game potential here?
• TCU and Oklahoma State face off in an important one for their respective bowl chances. What makes the difference in this one?
• National college football writer and ex-ESPNer Brett McMurphy has surveyed coaches around the country and asked them to list their favorite musical artist or band. Concertgoing rock aficionado John Werner critiques their selections: Who has the best taste, and who has the worst?
Bob Bowlsby: Zac Brown Band
Matt Rhule: Dave Matthews Band
Matt Campbell: Van Halen
Les Miles: 21 Savage
Chris Klieman: Def Leppard
Lincoln Riley: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mike Gundy: Prince
Gary Patterson: Eric Church
Tom Herman: Dave Matthews Band
Matt Wells: Kenny Chesney
Neal Brown: Brad Paisley
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
