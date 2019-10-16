Listen here — One True Podcast: Baylor's bowl eligible, now the fun begins

Brice Cherry and John Werner are back as undefeated Baylor team comes off a double-OT win and rolls into Stillwater:

• After six games, Baylor has already reached bowl eligibility, following last weekend’s exciting (and controversial) win over Texas Tech. But let’s stop and take the aerial view: What are the team’s biggest bright spots, and what are the most pressing concerns?

• It's the Bears' most daunting challenge yet, as the Bears head to Stillwater to face an explosive Oklahoma State team. Plus, the Cowboys have had two weeks to prepare following a road loss to Texas Tech. Even Matt Rhule said, “Not a lot of people expect us to win this one.” So, what do the Bears have to do to win it?

• It’s pretty clear that Oklahoma is the team to beat in the Big 12, just like we expected. But who’s the second-best team in the league? More to the point, who will face the Sooners in the league title game?

• There’s an AP story today about how the SEC is experiencing an offensive explosion (sort of). Meanwhile, for the first time since 2013, the Big 12 has four teams ranked in the top 36 of scoring defense at this point of the year: Baylor is No. 17, K-State is 22nd, Oklahoma is 31st and Iowa State is 36th. Have these conferences swapped places?

> LINK: Download the audio file to your device.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments