Listen here — One True Podcast: Talking Baylor-OU and more

Brice and John talk Baylor-OU and more around the league:

• The biggest game on Baylor's schedule is Saturday as BU hsots Oklahoma for the battle for Big 12 supremacy, with "College GameDay" coming to town for the third time: Will this live up to all the hoopla? How will it all play out?

• One commentator recently said Iowa State is a handful of plays away from being a 1-loss team, or even undefeated. Baylor has gotten the opposite critique: They're just a few plays away from multiple losses. But does that matter? At this point in the season, aren't you whatever your record says you are?

• TCU and Texas Tech meet in Lubbock, both 4-5 on the year. Each team needs this win badly to get to a bowl game. Who gets to 5-5?

• Three Big 12 games last week were decided by 3 points or less. Even with Baylor sitting at the top and OU as a presumptive juggernaut, do you think there's more parity around the league?

• Finally, "College GameDay" is known for fans bringing their sign shade: What do you think Baylor fans will focus on, and what's the favorite sign you've ever seen?

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"

