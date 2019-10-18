STILLWATER, Okla. – Eighth-ranked Baylor’s equestrian team dropped its Big 12 opener to No. 3 Oklahoma State, 11-5, on Friday at Totusek Arena.

The Bears got off to a good start in fences and horsemanship, as Madison Day got the Bears on the board with an 85.5 to 85 win over OSU’s Katie Schell. But the Cowgirls rallied for two points on horses Caraway and Clever to go up, 2-1.

Baylor eventually fell behind 5-1 before making a rally in the second half. In flat, Grace Thiel earned a win over OSU’s Katie Pelzel on Sunny and Rachael Davis had a dominant win, 78-67.5, on Ethon. But OSU took the remaining three points in flat, and won reining, 3-2.

