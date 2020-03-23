Baylor received a verbal commitment from Kilgore College outside linebacker Victor Obi late Sunday night.

The 6-5, 218-pound Obi played the 2019 season for Kilgore after graduating from Alief Taylor High School. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Baylor.

The addition of Obi gives Baylor 18 recruits in its 2020 class after signing 12 in December and five in February.

