Baylor received a verbal commitment from Kilgore College outside linebacker Victor Obi late Sunday night.
The 6-5, 218-pound Obi played the 2019 season for Kilgore after graduating from Alief Taylor High School. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Baylor.
The addition of Obi gives Baylor 18 recruits in its 2020 class after signing 12 in December and five in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.