Baylor was looking for a ticket to an escape room, but Oral Roberts’ Notary refused to sign off.
Specifically, that would be ORU starter James Notary, who publicly held the Bears’ batters in check in a notable pitching effort, and the Golden Eagles spurned Baylor, 4-2, in Sunday’s series finale at Baylor Ballpark. ORU swiped the series, two games to one, preventing the Bears (4-3) from digging out of a hole as it did the previous weekend against Nebraska.
Notary (1-1) handcuffed the Bears to just five hits and two runs in 7.1 innings, while coaxing 10 groundouts. The Bears didn’t get their first hit until the fourth and didn’t crack the scoreboard until the fifth, at which point they already trailed by three runs.
Hayden Kettler (1-1) didn’t pitch badly in the losing effort. The senior right-hander opened with three scoreless frames of his own, setting up an entertaining pitcher’s duel. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles (4-3) threw a wrench into things, though, when Jordan Wiley walloped his third home run of the weekend, a solo blast to left. Wiley is on his fourth college stop after previous seasons at San Jacinto, Panola and Louisiana-Lafayette, but seems to have found a home this year with ORU.
The Eagles opened up a 3-0 lead in the fifth, as three of the first four batters banged out hits against Kettler. That included a double to the gap in right-center from Hunter Swift and an RBI single two batters later by Ryan Cash.
One of the weird coincidences of baseball is that a ballplayer who makes a splendid defensive play in one inning often will come through at the plate his next time up. And so it went for Baylor’s Mack Mueller, who made a terrific catch in right field to rob Caleb Denny of a potential hit in the top of the fifth. Then in the bottom of the inning, Mueller cranked a leadoff homer that put the Bears on the board, trailing 3-1.
They got within 3-2 an inning later when freshman Jared McKenzie led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a Notary wild pitch.
But that would spell the end of Baylor’s scoring, while ORU added an insurance run in the eighth. Baylor brought the potential tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Eagles closer Kaleb McCullough did the job, pitching 1.2 hitless innings for his third save of the year.
McKenzie and Loftin had two hits apiece, accounting for four of BU’s five knocks on the day. McKenzie has a seven-game hitting streak to open his college career, and owns a .517 batting average through the Bears’ first two weekends of action.
But that duo didn’t have much help on this day. Baylor’s bottom three hitters in the order combined to go 0-for-8 with one walk and two strikeouts.
Baylor will finish off its eight-game homestand to open the season when it hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Then the Bears will head to Houston next weekend for the Houston College Classic, and a trio of matches against SEC opponents.
