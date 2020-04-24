Some things just have to be written off as fate. That’s really the only way to explain how Kim Mulkey built a basketball dynasty in Waco.
Sonja Hogg retired as Baylor’s women’s basketball coach in late February of 2000, fading away near the end of a dismal season that saw the Lady Bears win seven and lose 20. It was a rough ending for Hogg, but an otherwise sparkling run. She won 390 games during a 17-year coaching career in the college ranks. Her Louisiana Tech teams claimed the AIAW national championship in 1981 and the inaugural NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament in 1982. They won both titles with a fiery point guard named Kim Mulkey leading the way. However, Hogg’s foray into the Southwest Conference and then the newly formed Big 12 didn’t take. Baylor peaked with WNIT appearances in 1998 and 1999, then fell back on hard times.
Baylor embarked upon an ambitious search for a new women’s basketball coach. Feeling it had the credentials to woo top-level coaching talent and build a legitimate Big 12 contender, the school targeted Hogg’s former point guard. Mulkey was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech and the heir-apparent to replace Leon Barmore as head coach of the Lady Techsters. In fact, Mulkey had already turned down potential offers from major-conference suitors and was negotiating the length of a contract that would keep her in Louisiana. When Baylor came knocking, it was like the nerdy captain of the chess club attempting to land a date with the homecoming queen.
When Louisiana Tech wouldn’t give its former championship point guard a guaranteed fifth year on her contract, she left and signed that five-year deal for more money in the more prestigious Big 12 conference. Baylor landed its homecoming queen.
No one likes to lose, but some folks handle it better than others. Kim Mulkey ain’t some folks. Baylor was never going to slog through a rebuilding process under its new coach. It took her a month to lead the Lady Bears to their eighth win of the 2000-01 season, surpassing their win total of the previous year. In fact, Mulkey began her head coaching career at Baylor by directing the team to a 13-game winning streak.
“We didn’t go into this thing and think that we’re going to win a national championship in five years,” Mulkey said in 2018. “We took realistic little things that we thought would be big things and they would be steps to building a program. We inherited a team that won seven games. Well, my gosh, we wanted to celebrate things like when we won eight games and then we wanted to celebrate when we knew we weren’t going to have a losing season and then celebrate beating a ranked opponent. We celebrated every little thing that was huge to us in order to build a program.”
The Lady Bears took one of those big steps forward on Jan. 24, 2001 when they defeated No. 7 Iowa State, 79-74, at the Ferrell Center. It was the first win over a ranked opponent during the Mulkey era. But Baylor didn’t have to wait long for another one. Three days later, the Lady Bears defeated No. 17 Texas, 73-51.
The ascent had begun.
Tennessee 71, Baylor 69
March 28, 2004
Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma
In the sport of basketball, generally speaking, when there’s a loose ball and players from both teams are scrambling to possess it, the officials wait to blow the whistle until one or more players grasp the ball. Also, generally speaking, the referees will refrain from making a judgment call when the game is tied and the clock is whizzing away toward zeros.
However, as hoops fans know all too well, these two reasonable tendencies can be ignored.
Such was the case when Baylor battled powerhouse Tennessee in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.
Neither Baylor’s Jessika Straton nor Tennessee’s Tasha Butts had possession of or even an advantageous angle on the basketball when it came off the rim of Tennessee’s basket with less than a second remaining in their Sweet 16 matchup. Certainly, neither of them was going to score as they collided with each other with 0.3 of a second left, since the ball had been deflected high over their heads.
But one of the officials blew his whistle and called a foul on Stratton. Butts went to the free-throw line with two-tenths of a second left and made a pair of charity tosses that allowed the top-seeded Lady Vols to escape the fourth-seeded and upset-minded Lady Bears.
To say that Mulkey disagreed with the call is both glaringly obvious and a laughable understatement. But it’s worth noting that even legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt wasn’t a huge fan of the finish.
“I hate to see a game end like that,” Summitt said in the postgame press conference.
The Trib’s game story described Stratton as inconsolable after the finish.
“This one is going to stick with me for a while,” she said. “Everything happened so fast at the end that my head is still full of images. But we shouldn’t have left it up to the ref to make the final decision. I can’t change it and the team can’t change it.”
That was Stratton’s final game in a Baylor uniform as she was a graduating senior. She finished her Baylor career at No. 3 in school history in made three-pointers and No. 3 in assists. Her career free-throw percentage of .833 is still the school record.
For the Baylor players who returned for the 2004-05 season, the villain in stripes at the end of the Tennessee game had given them all the motivation they needed going forward. Mulkey said she didn’t have to say a word to her players during the rest of the spring and summer leading up to preseason practice.
They knew they were close.
“It let us know that we could play with the big dogs,” Mulkey said. “Had we arrived yet? Absolutely not. Were we an elite program yet? No way. But we could play with them and it gave us a sense of confidence that we were doing things right and headed in the right direction.”
Baylor 68, Kansas State 55
March 12, 2005
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City
In some ways, Baylor didn’t have much at stake when it faced Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament final in 2005.
The Lady Bears had already claimed the regular season conference championship and they were looking forward to a long run in the Big Dance no matter what happened against the Wildcats in Municipal Auditorium.
But, for Baylor fans, it was a good time to hop on the bandwagon and the Lady Bears were giving their supporters quite a ride. The conference tournament championship game represented a chance for Baylor to hold its head high with the rest of the Big 12 watching. Baylor finished off its first sweep of the conference regular season and tournament titles with a 68-55 win over K-State and cut down the nets in Kansas City.
By that time, Lady Bears star forward Sophia Young was showing what kind of star she could be – the kind that leads a team to the promised land. Young elevated her game starting in the Big 12 Tournament. She finished with 18 points and eight rebounds versus the Wildcats, but she was only getting started.
“Sophia’s pretty much the answer to everything,” Baylor guard Chelsea Whitaker said in a postgame interview. “When things aren’t going right, you get the ball to Sophia. She’s our bread and butter.”
Baylor’s budding superstar came from unlikely origins. Young was born in Kingstown, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, an island nation in the southeastern Caribbean Sea. She migrated to Shreveport, Louisiana, at 15, where she began playing basketball at Evangel Christian Academy. Young embraced the game and it loved her back. As a senior in high school, she averaged 26 points and 15.3 rebounds, and set a school record with a 48-point performance in a game against Rustin High School. Although still a raw talent, Young nonetheless thrived from the beginning of her college career.
“She didn’t even know what a post move was, you could just see athleticism,” Mulkey said, describing Young as a high school player. “I always attribute it to being like a sponge. She absorbed everything she was taught. She just had the work ethic and the right mentality and she just got better every day. Every day you would see something new to her game. In the playoffs, she just took off.”
Baylor 84, Michigan State 62
April 5, 2005
RCA Dome, Indianapolis
Whether it was inside the Baylor locker room, among Lady Bears fans at Indianapolis hotels, or back in Waco, the collective feeling about the 2005 NCAA Tournament run was that it was amazing.
Ever since Tennessee needed a controversial call to help it escape Baylor a year earlier, the growing number of women’s hoops enthusiasts in Central Texas had an inkling that the Lady Bears were in for a special tournament. Perhaps even a Final Four appearance was possible.
It was still Texas after all. Dreaming big meant going to the Final Four. Winning it all was unthinkable.
So when Baylor upset LSU in the national semifinals, the Lady Bears had officially transcended all expectations.
It wasn’t just that the Lady Bears defeated LSU, but how they did it. The Tigers were pounding Baylor early in the contest. LSU guard Scholanda Hoston hit a 3-pointer that put her team ahead by 15 points with 7:46 left until halftime. The Tigers’ big lead was built on defense as much as offense as they held the Lady Bears to nine points with the clock ticking toward the break.
But then Baylor started to punch back.
Young and Emily Niemann each scored six points to crank up the offensive engine and the Lady Bears raced back to tie the game at 28 at halftime. LSU and Baylor wrestled for momentum for most of the second half before the Lady Bears closed out the game in much the same way as they had the first half. Young finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals, propelling Baylor into its first national championship game.
Sports fans everywhere, especially those from Baylor, were caught off guard.
“Lord, coming back to win that game, that’s when I thought ‘What have we just done?’” Mulkey said. “There were several of them on the way to getting there. But after doing that, it was like ‘Oh my gosh, we are playing for the national championship now.’ It was crazy, hugging people in the stands and the sheer excitement of all the fans in their faces.”
On the other side of the bracket, Michigan State pulled off a surprise of its own as it felled mighty Tennessee. Because women’s college basketball tends to produce dynasties like Tennessee and UConn, the NCAA title game is, more often than not, a David vs. Goliath affair. But the Spartans, like Baylor, had never won a women’s basketball national championship.
Then the title game tipped off and, soon after, viewers who could hardly believe Baylor had made it that far were dealing with a new reality: the Lady Bears were going to destroy Michigan State.
Baylor’s quickness advantage showed itself early, even as the two championship combatants struggled to find their offensive rhythm. Then Niemann, who didn’t start but came off the bench to insert some offensive firepower, hit her first two shots, both from 3-point range.
“I remember Chelsea Whitaker taking the ball down the floor and she’d beat everybody down the floor and she would just turn around and Emily Neimann would be a trailer and she’d just slip her the ball,” Mulkey said.
Niemann made five of seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Her fourth gave Baylor a 32-13 lead late in the half. Her fifth put the Lady Bears up by 12 at the break.
With 10:27 left in the second half, Young made one of those plays that defines a player, the game and a team. The Lady Bears were leading 57-40 when Young made the first of two free throws, then missed the second.
“She misses it and it bounces way off the rim, like almost going out of bounds, going into the corner on the right side,” Mulkey said. “She sprints over there and gets her own rebound. She left the foul line and just out-raced and outhustled everybody to that ball.”
That play ended with Young making another layup on an assist from Steffanie Blackmon.
Young finished the game with 26 points and nine rebounds. Her penultimate basket put Baylor ahead by 22 with 2:10 left, causing Mulkey to lift both fists above her head in triumph.
“Around that time, I looked at the crowd — and I never look at the crowd,” Mulkey said. “I just wanted to see the faces of Baylor people. I wanted to watch the sheer excitement. They just deserved it. They never experienced anything like this at Baylor on a national scale. I just thought, ‘Enjoy this moment, Baylor.’”
The Lady Bears program took the win and built on it. In the coming years, Baylor took a back seat to no one either in recruiting or on the court. However, there’s no eclipsing that shining moment in Indianapolis.
“There’s nothing like the first time in anything you do in life,” Mulkey said. “People were just crazy. I remember going in the RCA Dome and seeing all of those, gosh, 20,000 Baylor fans. It’s not just looking back on it, I thought about it at the time. I thought, ‘Baylor deserves this.’”
