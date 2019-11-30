ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – It was an underdogs’ paradise as top-ranked Oregon and No. 2 Baylor both fell in the same arena on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked South Carolina ended Baylor’s 36-game winning streak by defeating the defending national champion Lady Bears, 74-59, in the Paradise Jam.
That followed No. 8 Louisville’s 72-62 win over No. 1 Oregon at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Baylor (7-1) trailed from late in the first quarter. The Gamecocks opened up a double-digit lead as early as the second, but the Lady Bears were within two possessions for most of the final period.
Baylor graduate transfer point guard Te’a Cooper, playing against her former school, hit a 3-pointer to cut South Carolina’s lead to 59-57 with 5:57 left.
But the Gamecocks (8-1) finished on a 15-2 run.
The Lady Bears shot 35 percent from the field and made just 2 of 9 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, South Carolina made 53 percent of its shots.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But South Carolina held the rest of the Lady Bears’ frontcourt players to a combined 14 points. Lady Bears guards Juicy Landrum and Cooper scored 10 each to join Smith in double figures.
Guard Tyasha Harris and forward Aliyah Boston each scored 20 points to lead South Carolina.
Baylor missed preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox, who has missed the last six games with a stress reaction in her right foot. The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Lady Bears, 43-29.
South Carolina led 22-19 after the first quarter, becoming the first team to have an advantage over Baylor through 10 minutes this season. Then the Gamecocks went on a 10-2 run at the start of the second quarter to establish an 11-point advantage with 7:23 left before the break.
The Lady Bears fought back and closed the gap to three with a 7-0 run of their own in the final three minutes of the first half. Landrum, Smith and Cooper each had baskets during the spurt and guard Moon Ursin finished it by hitting one of two free throws.
But South Carolina shot 54 percent from the field through the first 20 minutes and went to halftime with a 38-35 lead. Harris scored 13 in the first half to pace the Gamecocks.
The Lady Bears’ season continues with a home game against Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
