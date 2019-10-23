AUSTIN – Baylor volleyball’s set streak – and, more importantly, its winning streak – came to an end against a familiar nemesis on Wednesday.
Fourth-ranked Texas dealt up some nasty, spit-in-your-food-type service and handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19, at a raucous Gregory Gymnasium.
The Longhorns (13-2 overall, 7-0 Big 12) won their 35th straight match against Baylor, and improved to 84-2 all-time in the series and 44-0 in Austin. The Bears haven’t beaten Texas since 2001. Baylor (16-1, 6-1) will get another shot when the Horns come to Waco on Nov. 20.
If the Bears want to win that one, they’ll have to play much better than they did on Wednesday. Baylor hit just .083 for the match and committed 24 attacking errors.
Of course, give Texas a lot of credit for that inefficiency. The Longhorns routinely forced Baylor to alter its kill attempts or simply stuffed them altogether. Texas came up with 12 blocks, including a fitting rejection of Baylor star hitter Yossiana Pressley on match point.
Pressley had a match-high 18 kills, but was tagged with 11 hitting errors.
The Bears came into the night on a streak of 31 consecutive set wins. Texas put a stop to that run out of the jump. Feeding off a frenzied home crowd, the Longhorns hit .333 in the opening set in busting out to a 25-19 win.
Texas also put plenty of pressure on BU with its serves. Those came over the net hot and heavy, and the Bears’ receiving game didn’t react well. The Longhorns unleashed five of their nine total aces in the second set, helping fuel a 17-3 backbreaking run. Logan Eggleston tallied five of those nine aces for Texas.
After the second-set debacle, Baylor recovered somewhat in the third and fared better. Texas jumped out to a 12-5 lead, but BU rallied to pull within 14-11 following an Eggleston service error.
But the Longhorns kept the Bears at arm’s length the rest of the way. Even when the Bears were able to dig out the Horns’ spikes and keep the volleys going, the point often went UT’s way in the end.
Brionne Butler topped Texas with 12 kills in 18 swings, hitting .500 for the match. Micaya White added seven kills and nine digs, and three other UT players had five kills apiece.
After Pressley, Baylor’s top hitter was setter Hannah Lockin, who had five kills to go with her 23 assists and six digs. The Longhorns effectively neutralized Baylor’s Shelly Stafford, who finished with just three kills in 17 swings, and Gia Milana, who had three in 16 attempts. Both Stafford and Milana finished with negative hitting percentages.
Texas breaks a tie atop the Big 12 standings with the victory, and also figures to overtake the Bears in the AVCA poll when the new rankings are released next week. Baylor will be back on the court on Saturday, hosting West Virginia at 1 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.