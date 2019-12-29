Baylor New Hampshire (copy)

Baylor guard DiDi Richards will lead the Lady Bears into their final nonconference game before the start of Big 12 play when they host Morehead State at 7 p.m. on Monday.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte/

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Monday, Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN-plus (streaming)

Radio: ESPN Central Texas

Records: BU 9-1, MSU 4-7

Series: Baylor leads 1-0

Last meeting: Baylor, 96-58 (Dec. 12, 2019)

What to look for: The Lady Bears enter the contest with a 46-game home winning streak and a nonconference home win streak of 56 games. ... Lady Bears preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox is set to get back on the court for the first time in eight games. Cox was sidelined with a stress reaction in her right foot in mid-November. Baylor went 7-1 in her absence. ... Baylor guard Juicy Landrum is coming off a career performance in which she tossed in an NCAA-record 14 3-pointers and scored a career-high 42 points. ... Morehead State has played two games against ranked opponents already this season, falling to No. 13 Kentucky, 79-54, and No. 19 Michigan State, 93-48. ... Lady Eagles forward Ariel Kirkwood is close to averaging a double-double with 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

