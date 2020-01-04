NORMAN, Okla. – The sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears used a monster run in the first half to erase an 11-point Oklahoma lead and blow past the Sooners for a 77-56 victory on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Baylor held Oklahoma scoreless for a 9:16 stretch that spanned the end of the first quarter and the first five minutes of the second.
The Sooners established a 15-4 lead when guard Madi Williams hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the first quarter. At that point, Baylor had made just one of its first 10 shots from the field.
But the Lady Bears (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) quickly turned around the momentum.
Baylor guard Juicy Landrum hit a 12-foot jumper on an assist from Moon Ursin. On the next trip down the floor, forward Lauren Cox threw a pass to Landrum, who nailed a 3-pointer.
Baylor point guard Te’a Cooper took over from there, making three straight layups, and Cox added an inside basket on a dish from Cooper one second before the end of the first quarter.
“We started off really slow, so we needed to do that to start getting into the game, getting the flow of it and getting back to Baylor’s basketball,” said Cooper, who finished with a career-high 32 points.
The Lady Bears ended the period on a 13-0 run to take a 17-15 lead.
But Baylor was just getting started.
When Landrum made a layup on an assist from DiDi Richards with 4:39 remaining in the second quarter, it capped a 29-0 surge for the Lady Bears, which gave them a 33-15 lead.
Baylor held Oklahoma (7-6) to eight points in the second quarter. In doing so, the Lady Bears grabbed a 38-23 advantage at halftime.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said the decision to insert Ursin in the lineup and shift Richards inside in the middle of the first quarter paid off.
“When we were behind, I substituted for NaLyssa Smith and I went small,” Mulkey said. “We moved DiDi Richards inside as a four player and I thought Moon Ursin coming in off the bench gave us quickness and spark.”
Cooper paced Baylor with 10 points in the first half and scored all of them during the game-defining run.
The Lady Bears extended their lead to 23 points midway through the third quarter when Landrum hit a 3-pointer. Baylor built the lead by holding the Sooners to one made field goal in the first six minutes of the second half.
Cooper heated up from 3-point range in the second half, sinking four from beyond the arc and filling out her big scoring performance.
Cox finished with 14 points, six rebounds and a block, and Landrum gave Baylor three players in double-digits scoring with 12.
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who leads the nation in 3-pointers made per game, hit 4 of 12 from beyond the arc and led the Sooners with 20 points.
With a Big 12-opening victory, the Lady Bears extended their streak to 43-straight conference wins.
Now the Lady Bears can focus on a showdown with top-ranked Connecticut at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Hartford, Conn.
