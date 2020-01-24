The Baylor Lady Bears went back to work with plenty on the agenda on Friday.
Following the Lady Bears’ victory over TCU on Wednesday, the team had its weekly mandatory day off from practice or a game on Thursday. That meant the corrections from a close game against the Horned Frogs and the preparation for Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest against Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center fell on one day.
Baylor (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) defeated TCU, 66-57, on the Horned Frogs’ home court despite the Lady Bears hitting just 8 of 20 free throws and committing 18 turnovers. That gave Baylor coach Kim Mulkey quite a lot to scrutinize.
“You talk about it and make sure you get up enough shots,” Mulkey said. “Mainly, you look at the film and correct a lot of things, not just free throws. We’ll do that today and do Texas Tech today.”
Mulkey credited her team with showing the determination needed to outlast the Horned Frogs. In doing so, the Lady Bears won their 46th-straight Big 12 game as they continue on their quest for their 10th consecutive Big 12 championship.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech notched one of its best victories of the season on Wednesday night. The Lady Raiders (13-4, 2-4) defeated Oklahoma, 89-84, in overtime.
Texas Tech demonstrates the parity among the teams chasing Baylor in the Big 12 race as well as anyone. The Lady Raiders have struggled in four losses to Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas and Kansas, but they won on the road at TCU and defeated the Sooners earlier this week.
Mulkey said she can see Texas Tech’s improvement during Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings’ second season.
“They’re a little bit more focused and know what they’re supposed to do,” Mulkey said. “When you have a new coach, you’re trying to please them, trying to get minutes and they probably understand her better now.”
Baylor graduate transfer Erin DeGrate, a La Vega alum, played for the Lady Raiders the last two seasons before coming home to Waco last summer. She said she has maintained close friendships on the Texas Tech team, including with senior Brittany Brewer and junior Sidney Goodson.
DeGrate, who also pointed to Texas Tech’s increased level of focus this season, said it will be a little strange to play against the Lady Raiders for the first time.
But she might not be a big factor in the game. DeGrate, a 6-foot-6 center, has averaged just 7.3 minutes so far in conference play this season. Despite forward NaLyssa Smith missing the TCU game with an ankle injury, DeGrate didn’t enter the contest at TCU.
Mulkey said on Friday that she didn’t know Smith’s status for Saturday’s game.
Smith, Baylor’s leading scorer at 16.3 points per game, initially tweaked her right ankle in the Lady Bears’ home win over Oklahoma State. Then it took another hit versus West Virginia last Saturday, causing her to miss the TCU game.
Queen Egbo started in Smith’s place against the Horned Frogs and scored 14 points with seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“Being off yesterday, I haven’t really asked,” Mulkey said regarding Smith’s availability against Texas Tech. “When we go on the floor in a little bit, she’ll tell me what she can and can’t do.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor enters the game against Texas Tech on a 20-game winning streak versus the Lady Raiders. The series features one huge shift as Texas Tech won 34 consecutive games over Baylor under former coach Marsha Sharp from 1984-2002. But since then, under Mulkey, the Lady Bears have won 30 of the last 31. Baylor now trails Texas Tech by just two games in the all-time series. … Baylor (3), Texas Tech and Texas are the only current Big 12 programs to have won a women’s basketball national championship.
