Baylor guard DiDi Richards shoots over Grambling center Kailyn Gideon in the first half of the Lady Bears’ 120-46 victory last week.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Time: 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN-Plus (streaming link)

Radio: ESPN Central Texas

Records: Baylor (2-0); Houston Baptist (2-0)

Notes: Baylor announced on Wednesday that preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox suffered a stress reaction to the second metatarsal of her right foot. She will miss Thursday’s game against Houston Baptist. The timetable for her return to action was not specified. The Lady Bears said she would begin resting and rehabbing the injury and her return will be determined by the symptoms of the injury. A stress reaction is the precursor to a stress fracture. … The Lady Bears enter Thursday’s game on a 31-game winning streak and a 41-game winning streak at the Ferrell Center. … Baylor set a single-game record with eight players in double figures in a 120-46 victory over Grambling State on Friday.

