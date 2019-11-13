Time: 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN-Plus (streaming link)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: Baylor (2-0); Houston Baptist (2-0)
Notes: Baylor announced on Wednesday that preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox suffered a stress reaction to the second metatarsal of her right foot. She will miss Thursday’s game against Houston Baptist. The timetable for her return to action was not specified. The Lady Bears said she would begin resting and rehabbing the injury and her return will be determined by the symptoms of the injury. A stress reaction is the precursor to a stress fracture. … The Lady Bears enter Thursday’s game on a 31-game winning streak and a 41-game winning streak at the Ferrell Center. … Baylor set a single-game record with eight players in double figures in a 120-46 victory over Grambling State on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.