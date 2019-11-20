Time: 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN-Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: Baylor (4-0); Lamar (1-2)
Notes: Playing on a schedule that resembles that of the NCAA Tournament, the second-ranked Lady Bears have just one day between their 58-46 victory over No. 22 South Florida on Tuesday and their next game. Baylor hosts a Lamar team that has already traveled to play Oklahoma State and No. 14 N.C. State. The Wolfpack handed the Lady Cardinals a 41-point loss last Thursday. ... Baylor forward Erin DeGrate, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, got her first start as a Lady Bears against South Florida. She had two rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes of action. Meanwhile, forward Queen Egbo came off the bench to post a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. ... Baylor's preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox missed the last two games with a stress reaction in her right foot and is expected to continue to rest the foot and miss the Lamar game as well.
-- Chad Conine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.