Baylor South Florida

Baylor point guard Te’a Cooper dribbles to the basket, going by South Florida forward Tamara Henshaw (23) in the first half of the Lady Bears' win on Tuesday.

 Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia

Time: 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN-Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas

Records: Baylor (4-0); Lamar (1-2)

Notes: Playing on a schedule that resembles that of the NCAA Tournament, the second-ranked Lady Bears have just one day between their 58-46 victory over No. 22 South Florida on Tuesday and their next game. Baylor hosts a Lamar team that has already traveled to play Oklahoma State and No. 14 N.C. State. The Wolfpack handed the Lady Cardinals a 41-point loss last Thursday. ... Baylor forward Erin DeGrate, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, got her first start as a Lady Bears against South Florida. She had two rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes of action. Meanwhile, forward Queen Egbo came off the bench to post a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. ... Baylor's preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox missed the last two games with a stress reaction in her right foot and is expected to continue to rest the foot and miss the Lamar game as well. 

-- Chad Conine

