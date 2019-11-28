ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The No. 2-ranked Baylor Lady Bears cruised past Washington State, 89-66, in their opening game at the Paradise Jam on Thursday.
Forward NaLyssa Smith paced four Baylor players in double figures with 18 points. Smith’s frontcourt teammate Queen Egbo finished with 16, and guards DiDi Richards and Te’a Cooper had 14 and 10 respectively.
All 10 Lady Bears who played contributed points. Forwards Erin DeGrate and Caitlin Bickle each came off the bench to score eight.
Baylor (6-0) led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.
Guard Chanelle Molina scored 25 to lead Washington State (4-1).
Baylor used a 10-0 run to start the game, capped by Egbo’s put back just three minutes into the contest. Te’a Cooper had six points and an assist and Bickle completed a three-point play as the Lady Bears went to the second quarter with a 19-7 advantage.
Washington State became the fourth Baylor opponent in six games to be held to single digits in the first quarter.
The Lady Bears reached their largest lead of the first half when Egbo made a layup for a 41-19 advantage late in the second quarter. Baylor led 44-24 at the break.
Baylor once again played without preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox in the lineup. Cox has been sidelined for the last four games with a stress reaction in her right foot.
The Lady Bears continue the Paradise Jam with a game against No. 17 Indiana at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Baylor will conclude the event by facing No. 5 South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Saturday. All games can be streamed at FloHoops.com.
