LAWRENCE, Kan. — Mandi Duggan scored a pair of goals as No. 17 Kansas rolled to a 4-1 win over the Baylor soccer team Sunday at Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks (9-3, 1-1) scored on Duggan's header 29 minutes into the game for the only goal of the first half. Baylor took 10 shots to Kansas' one in the first half, but couldn't score.

The Jayhawks scored again four minutes into the second half on Kailey Lane's goal before Duggan scored on another header with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Baylor (5-3-3, 1-1) scored its only goal with less than four minutes remaining on Michaela Gorman's header. Kansas came back with Ebba Costow's goal as time expired.

The Bears will return home to face West Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

