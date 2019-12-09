Since Butler is his alma mater, Baylor coach Scott Drew always roots for the Indianapolis-based school throughout the college basketball season.
Drew won’t be supporting the Bulldogs on Tuesday night since the Bears are hosting them at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. But after Drew faces Butler for the first time as a head coach, he’ll go back to his usual routine.
“It’s one of those games that it’s great that after you play a team in the nonconference, you’re always rooting for them because it affects your net rating,” said Drew, a 1993 Butler graduate. “Well, I always cheer for Butler anyway. So after this game it will be real easy to cheer for them.”
After already pulling off an 87-78 win over No. 20 Villanova on Nov. 24 at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational and sweating out a 63-58 win over No. 15 Arizona on Saturday, the Bears will try to win for the third time against a top 20 team in the last four games.
Butler (9-0) bolted six spots to No. 18 in Monday’s Associated Press poll while the Bears (7-1) jumped seven spots to No. 11. It marks the second straight unbeaten team that the Bears will face at the Ferrell Center after Arizona came in with a 9-0 record.
The Bulldogs have already beaten five Power 5 conference teams with wins over Minnesota, Missouri, Stanford, Mississippi and Florida. Of course, Butler has been a force for years and made the NCAA championship finals in 2010 and 2011 under Brad Stevens, who is now coaching the Boston Celtics.
“Going into the season, they were one of those teams that a lot of people underestimated,” Drew said. “They were picked eighth in their league (Big East), similar to us last year and then we were able to have a very successful year. We’re an older, experienced team and they’re an older, experienced team.”
The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Kamar Baldwin, who is averaging 16.9 points while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. Fourth-year junior forward Bryce Nze is averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds while fifth-year senior forward Sean McDermott is averaging 11 points while hitting 45 percent from 3-point range. Junior point guard Aaron Thompson is averaging 6.1 assists.
Butler coach LaVall Jordan likes to milk the 30-second shot clock offensively and keep teams from scoring transition baskets.
“For our fans, I think it’s similar to playing a K-State team,” Drew said. “I think it’s a team that really likes to grind it out, a real physical team. Similar to Virginia, their average length of possession is 348 out of 353 teams. So you’re looking at fewer possessions. It’s going to be a war to see if we can get second-chance opportunities and to see if we can get in transition because they do a great job of not turning the ball over.”
The Bears have proven they can win in different ways as they won a shootout over Villanova before beating Arizona in a defensive battle.
Though the Bears shot just 30.4 percent overall and hit six of 24 3-pointers against the Wildcats, they limited a high scoring Arizona squad to 26.9 percent overall shooting and two of 18 from 3-point range.
“We try not to be limited,” said Baylor junior guard MaCio Teague. “We try to play defense and let that fuel our offense. So on nights that we miss shots, we still have a chance to win games because we’re locked in defensively.”
Teague led the Bears with 19 points and came up with a big defensive play late in the game when he blocked Wildcats point guard Nico Mannion’s 3-point attempt.
With junior forward Tristan Clark still struggling to come back from last season’s knee injury, senior forward Freddie Gillespie continues to play a major role for the Bears as he finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots against Arizona to earn his first Big 12 player of the week award.
Gillespie has seen the Bears grow into a more mature team with each win over a quality opponent, and he believes Butler will be another important test as they get closer to Big 12 play.
“With each win, you definitely get more confident in yourself and our identity as a team,” Gillespie said. “But we don’t take any team for granted. Butler, they’re a nice senior, gritty team, and they’re playing some great basketball right now. So we keep everything in perspective.”
