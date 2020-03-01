Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE FARMERS BRANCH POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR PRINCESS JONELLE SCARLETT, BLACK, FEMALE, 4 YEARS OLD, 3 FEET, 35 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR WITH MULTI-COLORED BEADS, BROWN EYES, AND WHITE SHIRT WITH MERMAID IN MIDDLE, BLUE JEANS, BLACK AND PINK NIKE SHOES. AND SEARCHING FOR PRESTON JEREMY SCARLETT, BLACK, MALE, 5 YEARS OLD, 4 FEET, 42 POUNDS, BROWN EYES, BROWN MOHAWK HAIR, AND BLUE SHIRT, BLUE JEANS WITH A RIP, BLACK NIKE SHOES. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BURGUNDY, 2016, GMC, TERRAIN WITH A TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER OF H F L 1 5 2 5 AND WITH A BLACK QUARTER PANEL, RED PASSENGER DOOR, AND MISSING FRONT BUMPER. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE FARMERS BRANCH POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 2 8 9 3 2 7 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS FARMERS BRANCH POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 2 8 9 3 2 7 0.