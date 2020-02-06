After suffering its first loss of the season at Arkansas last weekend, the Baylor men’s tennis team bounced back with an impressive nonconference victory.
The Bears claimed four of the first five points on the way to a 5-2 victory over No. 6 Wake Forest on Thursday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor (6-1), sitting at No. 12 in the current ITA team rankings, fell by a point at Arkansas on Saturday. But, back on their home court, the Bears left little room for doubt in a top-10 matchup.
The Baylor doubles teams of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen and Sebastian Nothhaft and Finn Bass each won their matches to secure the doubles point. Lah and Frantzen rolled past Wake Forest’s Henri Squire and Eduardo Nava, 6-2. Nothhaft and Bass edged Bar Botzer and Morgan Dill, 6-3.
Frantzen turned around and set the tone for Baylor on singles court No. 6, defeating Wake Forest’s Siddhant Banthia, 6-3, 6-4.
Junior Sven Lah gave the Bears a commanding 3-0 lead by winning a competitive second set for a victory over Taha Baadi, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Wake Forest’s Nava got the Demon Deacons on the board by defeating Bass, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
But Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson clinched the match by rallying for a win over Squire. Dickerson prevailed 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.
With the team victory in hand, Baylor’s Matias Soto won the No. 1 singles battle over Botzer, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The Bears have one more match at home, versus Penn at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, before heading to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 14-17, in Madison, Wis.
