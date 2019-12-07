Saying “see ya” to the second round couldn’t have felt much sweeter for the No. 1-ranked Baylor volleyball team.
After falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament in each of the previous three seasons, the top-seeded Bears hurdled that hump with gusto on Saturday night. Baylor effectively attacked USC from all angles in sweeping the Trojans, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22, in the second round before an appreciative crowd at the Ferrell Center.
That sends Baylor (27-1) on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009, and just the second time in program history. The Bears will host 16th-seeded Purdue next Friday at the Ferrell Center, at a time to be announced.
The Baylor players said that reaching that stage means so much to the entire team, but particularly for the seniors, who get to extend their final year for at least another weekend.
“What an exciting match for us to be able to play at home,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I’m excited to be able to move into the Sweet 16. We’ve tasted this round a few times before. Glad, especially for the seniors, who put the work in.”
One of those seniors, Braya Hunt, couldn’t stop smiling through Baylor’s postgame interviews.
“Feels great. It’s been getting past this hump since preseason,” Hunt said. “It’s been national championship after national championship after national championship. For it to be our senior year, it couldn’t be better. It really couldn’t.”
USC’s players talked about wanting a shot at Baylor after they swept Stephen F. Austin on Friday. And early on, the Trojans (18-14) looked more than up to the challenge. They came out smoking with their hitting, and snared a 17-12 lead in the first set.
But then Yossiana Pressley rose up for one of her signature spikes off a Hannah Lockin set, and Braya Hunt slapped consecutive aces to spark a BU comeback. Eventually, Baylor closed out a 25-23 set win when Shelly Stafford whipped a kill right through the middle of the Trojan defense.
“I thought it started with Braya’s serving,” McGuyre said. “It was contagious after that to get that first set. I think whenever you get that first win under your belt, it adds to the confidence, and I’m really proud of my team’s grit tonight to come back in the first one and for the most part, sustain it and maintain it.”
After pulling out that one, the Bears suddenly seemed unbound by the laws of gravity. They soared to a quick 5-0 lead in the second set, prompting a Trojan timeout, and never really relinquished control thereafter. USC made some runs to get close, but like a test taker with the answers scrawled under her sleeve, the Bears always had the answer.
Exposing USC’s interior defense, Baylor middle blockers Stafford and Kara McGhee blasted the Bears out to a big 19-11 lead in the third set. USC, clearly not wanting its season to end, came screaming back. The Trojans fashioned a 9-3 run to trim the gap to 22-20 following Emilia Weske’s stuff of an errant BU pass at the net.
Baylor moved to set point following a Marieke van der Mark kill that ricocheted off the USC block, and a McGhee smash. The Trojans scored to make it 24-22 after a lift call against the Bears, but van der Mark finally put USC out of commission with a curling kill that sailed just inside the end line for the winning point.
After compiling a career-high 13 kills in Baylor’s opening-round win over Sacred Heart, van der Mark matched that number against USC, hitting an incredible .706 for the match. Stafford added 12 kills on .733 hitting while Pressley finished with 12 kills as well.
“Marieke van der Mark’s been the MVP for these past two matches that we had this weekend,” McGuyre said. “I think she’s crossed over where she’s a gamer. Loved how she played, and I thought that consistency was the difference in the match.”
So, the season will continue for these joyful Bears. If they can defeat Purdue next Friday, they’ll face either Kentucky, Washington or South Carolina in the Elite Eight round at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.
“It’s exciting to play with this team,” Hunt said. “It started in the summer. The grit that we’ve had in the gym, and I just want to give my all for the team and I know that all 19 other girls on the team want to do the same. So it’s been really fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.