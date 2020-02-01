With Baylor celebrating its 175th anniversary as a university, Scott Drew wanted to do something special to contribute to the party Saturday afternoon.
The No. 1 Bears could think of nothing better than to win their school-record 18th straight game.
MaCio Teague broke out of a shooting slump by scoring a game-high 19 points while Freddie Gillespie collected 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Bears to a 68-52 win over TCU before an ecstatic crowd of 8,830 at the Ferrell Center.
The Big 12-leading Bears (19-1, 8-0) snapped a tie for the longest winning streak in school history after Drew’s 2011-12 squad won 17 straight games. And they did it on Feb. 1, the same day in 1845 when Republic of Texas President Anson Jones signed the Act of Congress that officially established Baylor University.
“On the 175th birthday, setting the record for the longest streak is a heck of an accomplishment especially with the parity in college basketball today,” Drew said. “It’s really hard and I’m proud of our guys.”
A huge replica cake was rolled out to the court during a time out and Baylor President Linda Livingstone said a few words to honor the historic day.
The Bears did their part by extending a winning streak that’s lasted nearly three months after a 67-64 loss to Washington on Nov. 8 in Anchorage.
“I mean that’s a ride,” Gillespie said. “It’s really a gift from God. I think as a team we just enjoy spending time with each other, coming to the gym, getting better. It feels like we’re getting better with each win.”
Teague lit up the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4) as he nailed five of eight 3-pointers after hitting 10 of 39 3-pointers in the first seven Big 12 games. Teague said he never got frustrated when his shots weren’t falling.
“Steph Curry went 30 for 100-something, and I don’t think he was frustrated out there,” Teague said. “So I try to look up to him and just try to keep shooting the ball. The guys did a great job finding me. Davion (Mitchell) was talking to me, encouraging me on every shot that I shoot, telling me to shoot it. So it really goes to those guys.”
It was a physical game from start to finish as Baylor played its usual relentless defense by holding the Horned Frogs to a 35.8 shooting percentage while winning the boards by a 37-30 margin.
Gillespie was a beast inside as he battled TCU center Kevin Samuel, who finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
“He’s definitely a big body, really strong,” Gillespie said. “He’s come a long way since last year. The biggest thing was to keep him out of his comfort zone. Get him in places where he doesn’t feel like an offensive threat, so that’s what we tried to do.”
Throughout the first 12 minutes of the first half, the teams traded baskets and were locked in a 17-17 tie. But with Teague heating up, the Bears went on a 14-0 run and led the rest of the game.
Mitchell started the streak by hitting a free throw before Tristan Clark scored twice inside following passes from Devonte Bandoo and Matthew Mayer.
After Bandoo nailed a trey, Teague drilled 3-pointers from the top of the arc and from the right corner to give the Bears a 31-17 lead with 3:34 left in the first half.
The Horned Frogs cut Baylor’s lead to eight when Francisco Farabello drew a foul from Mitchell and hit all three free throws. But Mayer drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bears a 35-24 halftime lead.
After the Bears held TCU leading scorer Desmond Bane scoreless in the first half, he finally found his groove as he hit a pair of treys on his way to a 14-point second half. With P.J. Fuller’s slam, TCU cut Baylor’s lead to 51-45 with nine minutes remaining.
But Gillespie answered with a dunk after taking a pass inside from Bandoo. Following a scoreless first half, Baylor guard Jared Butler scored 10 second-half points, including a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 60-49.
Bane came back with a trey for the Horned Frogs to slice Baylor’s lead to 60-52 with 3:40 remaining. With TCU trying to cut into Baylor’s lead even more, Mitchell stole the ball from TCU’s RJ Nembhard and scored to make it 62-52.
“Davion with that steal at halfcourt did a great job making sure we kept them at some distance,” Drew said. “As we all know, leads in college basketball evaporate real quick. I thought Jared had some really big buckets in that stretch too.”
After Gillespie blocked Bane’s shot, Mitchell hit a pair of free throws before Bandoo scored on a putback and Gillespie hit a pair of free throws to finish Baylor’s 8-0 closing run.
With wins over Iowa State and TCU during the past week, the Bears will likely hold on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll for the third straight week when the Top 25 is unveiled Monday.
“It’s a great honor, a great platform and a great opportunity to share with the nation what Baylor’s about,” Drew said. “Many people don’t have a chance to be No.1, so you’re going to get their best game and no motivation is needed, and it’s hard for your team each and every night to have that commitment level. We’ve been blessed to have that so far.”
