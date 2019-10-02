When the Baylor volleyball team reached No. 1 for the first time in program history Monday, nobody ran around screaming and shouting and celebrating like they had won the national championship.
The Bears just looked at it like they still have a lot of work to do.
“It was big for about 30 minutes,” said Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. “Then it was like, ‘All right, we still haven’t accomplished anything really.’ As long as we keep going and looking forward to the next match, that’s what matters.”
With Pressley collecting a match-high 14 kills, the Bears took care of business with a three-set sweep of Oklahoma, 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12 on Wednesday night before a vocal, enthusiastic crowd of 1,722 at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (12-0, 2-0 Big 12) set a school record with their 12th straight win as they remained the only unbeaten team in the country. Their 19 straight set victories also set a program record.
“The crowd was phenomenal,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “That brought just so much joy to my heart because our girls are playing so well and we got to share that with so many great people tonight. On a Wednesday night? We’ve never had a crowd like that tonight. It’s fun, there’s something exciting in the air.”
While Pressley’s missiles for kills thrilled the crowd, senior Gia Milana was highly productive as she collected 12 kills and hit .364. She mixed hard shots over the net with a soft touch that the Sooners didn’t expect.
“Ask my teammates, I got a little Italian spice on the tips,” Milana said. “I put that in my back pocket just in case I’m feeling a little off balance. I honestly don’t plan it, but it works sometimes.”
Baylor’s back line was superb all night against Oklahoma (10-4, 2-1). The Bears repeatedly covered the court to retrieve tough shots by the Sooners and set up Baylor’s hitters nicely at the net.
Tara Wulf led the Bears with 11 digs while Pressley amassed 10.
“I was really pleased with some of the things we’re doing with our backcourt defense,” McGuyre said. “I thought Tara did a good job. We weren’t getting dumped on by the setter, and their setter has been successful with that this year. Those are little things that add up.”
In the first set, Baylor and Oklahoma traded points before the Bears stretched their lead near the end. Milana’s kill and Hannah Lockin’s service ace finished off the 25-16 win.
“I used to be with this team when we walked on the court like, ‘I hope we win this one,’” Milana said. “This time I walk on the court with a straight face and everyone’s ready to play from the get-go. You notice it from the first serve, everyone’s just in tune.”
After hitting a sizzling .414 in the first set, Baylor’s percentage dropped to .250 in the second set. But the Sooners committed eight hitting errors, including four straight to end the set as the Bears took a 25-19 win.
Baylor’s 25-12 win in the third set was the most lopsided of the night. Milana dominated at the net with six kills and the Sooners hurt themselves again with eight more errors.
The match lasted just one hour and 19 minutes, and the crowd was loud from start to finish.
“It was awesome, the best we’ve had all season in regards to loudness,” Milana said. “Anytime you have those kind of people who are really getting into the game it makes it more fun to play on the court. I was not expecting that many people.”
The Bears will try to extend their school-record winning streak when they host Kansas State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We have been very consistent and we’ve done a better job at adjusting during the match and not taking our opponents for granted and respecting everybody we play,” Pressley said. “Any top 5 team, a target is on their back. We love it.”
