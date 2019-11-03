Behind a powerful 19-kill effort from Yossiana Pressley, the No. 3 Baylor volleyball team swept Iowa State, 25-15, 29-27, 25-18, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (19-1, 9-1 Big 12) had an especially efficient hitting outing, as the Bears hit .320 or better in each set and finished with a .379 percentage.
Marieke Van der Mark tallied 10 kills with a .368 hitting percentage, while Gia Milana chipped in eight kills and also hit .368. Hannah Lockin pitched in, as per usual, in a variety of ways, with three kills in five tries, 38 assists and eight digs.
Eleanor Holthaus had 16 kills for the Cyclones (14-8, 5-5).
Baylor will be back on the court on Saturday at Texas Tech.
