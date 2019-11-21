CONWAY, S.C. – Armed with a loaded veteran backcourt, No. 24 Baylor appears ready to go on a thrill-packed season-long ride.
Jared Butler collected 21 points and MaCio Teague hit 19 as the Bears romped to a 76-53 win over Ohio in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Thursday at the HTC Center.
The Bears (3-1) advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. against Coastal Carolina, who beat Utah 79-57.
“I was definitely pleased with how we finished the first and second halves,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “Those are good things and something we’ve been working on. But early in the year, there a million things you can get better at.”
Freddie Gillespie gave the Bears an inside presence with 10 points and 11 rebounds while forward Tristan Clark continued his comeback from a season-ending knee injury last January as he hit three of eight shots and finished with eight points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.
“It’s tough with limited minutes, but with what Tristan gave us he did a great job,” Drew said. “Freddie is playing really great basketball. He just does what he does and plays very hard, and that’s a blessing.”
The Bears played superb defense by limiting the Bobcats (3-2) to a 35.8 field goal percentage, including nine of 29 from 3-point range. Baylor also controlled the boards by a 42-32 margin and forced 19 turnovers.
One of Baylor’s biggest goals was to contain Ohio guard Jason Preston, who scored 12 points but committed six turnovers.
“Our defensive field goal percentage was outstanding,” Drew said. “We did a great job on Preston, and Davion Mitchell deserves a lot of credit for that. Our bigs did a good job with ball screen defense.”
After hitting just four of 17 shots in his first two games this season, Clark missed Baylor’s win over Texas State after undergoing a non-operative procedure on his knee. But he came out playing aggressively as he drove inside for Baylor’s first two baskets.
Baylor’s offense went cold early in the game and Jordan Dartis drained a pair of treys to give Ohio a 13-6 lead.
But the Bears responded with an 11-0 run that began with Butler’s drive for a basket and Teague’s 3-pointer. Gillespie hit a hook shot before Mitchell drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to stretch Baylor’s lead to 17-13 with 9:25 left in the first half.
After the Bobcats cut the lead to 23-20, the Bears closed the first half with a 13-3 run.
Mitchell began the streak with a layup and Butler drained a 3-pointer. Mark Vital got loose for a slam and then drove inside for another basket as the Bears went into halftime with a 36-23 edge.
Teague stayed hot as he opened the second half with a 3-pointer. He kept putting the pressure on the Bobcats as he drained another trey and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to give the Bears a 56-37 lead with 12:21 remaining in the game.
In other first-round games in the tournament, No. 17 Villanova romped to a 98-69 over Middle Tennessee State while Mississippi State drove past Tulane for an 80-66 win.
