With a chance to boost a knockout resume, No. 1 Baylor will try to extend its winning streak to 16 games when it faces Florida in Gainesville.
The Bears also bring another motive into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at the O’Connell Center: They want to continue their successful tradition in annual challenges against other conferences. They’ve gone 9-2, including a 5-1 record in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“We’re very competitive, so we want to win in everything we do,” said Baylor forward Tristan Clark. “I know we have the best record of the Big 12 schools, so we want to continue that tradition in Gainesville. We take it very seriously.”
Most coaches hate to step out of conference play this late in the season, but Baylor’s Scott Drew presents the Big 12/SEC Challenge as an opportunity to improve as a team and polish the resume with a big win.
“Up to this point, each and every challenge we’ve taken very serious because representing the Big 12 is a great honor and privilege and we want to do our part with that,” Drew said. “It doesn’t guarantee you a chance to be successful, but it definitely gives you a chance. Our past players have done a good job in talking to our current guys about what the challenge means.”
The Bears (16-1) will have something to prove against Florida (12-6) since their only loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge was an 81-60 blowout in Gainesville in 2018 when the Gators drained 14 of 25 3-pointers.
Both teams have much different rosters this season. Among the current Baylor players, only juniors Mark Vital and Clark played against the Gators in the loss two years ago. But redshirt sophomore guard Davion Mitchell played against the Gators two years ago when he was a freshman at Auburn.
Mitchell came off the bench and played 15 minutes, but didn’t score while collecting two assists and two steals in Auburn’s 72-66 loss.
“When I was at Auburn, I played there before and they had a great student section,” Mitchell said. “They play well there. It kind of reminds me of Texas Tech because it’s so loud in there and the student section is ridiculous.”
While the Bears moved from second to first in the Associated Press poll this week for only the second time in school history, the Gators are outside the Top 25 but are receiving votes.
The Gators bring a balanced attack featuring four double-figure scorers. Virginia Tech graduate transfer forward Kerry Blackshear is averaging a team-high 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.
“He was great last year at Virginia Tech and they had a championship level team,” Clark said. “Florida is a young team and he definitely brings a lot of experience and a lot of composure to the team. I’m ready to see what he does against us and we’ll be ready to battle against him.”
Kayontae Johnson is another force inside as he averages 12.7 points and 6.7 boards, while guard Andrew Nembhard is averaging 11 points and a team-high 6.1 assists. Guard Noah Locke is averaging 10.5 points and is the most dangerous deep threat as he’s hit 45 of 106 3-pointers.
“I think it’s a very talented team,” Drew said. “It’s a younger team which means sometimes you have more inconsistencies. Their ceiling is very high. I mean it is a team that can win a national championship, so can 40 to 50 other teams this year. Florida is one of the best, if not the best environment in the SEC, so we definitely don’t want to give them reasons to get excited.”
The Bears hope to slow down the Gators with a defense that ranks sixth nationally by allowing 58.5 points per game.
Though the Bears have shot just 39.4 percent in their 6-0 Big 12 start, they’ve outrebounded opponents by a 40.7 to 33.3 margin and have limited them to a 37.8 field goal percentage with an aggressive man-to-man defense.
“I think that in large part our upperclassmen have bought into the defense and the impact it makes,” Drew said. “Hence why you have Davion (Mitchell) and Mark Vital on the Naismith Midseason All-Defensive team and we would like to add one or two more players as well.”
The Bears feature good depth, especially with Clark starting to feel more comfortable in his return from knee surgery that caused him to miss the second half of last season.
In the last two wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, Clark has hit seven of eight field goals while averaging 12 minutes per game.
“It’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m starting to get a little feeling back,” Clark said. “I’m starting to get better. The more I practice, the more I play, it’s just going to get better. By the time March comes around, I think I’ll be 100 percent for sure.”
After jumping to No. 1 on Monday, the Bears survived a 61-57 win over Oklahoma that night at the Ferrell Center. Now they hope to get a big nonconference road win and stay at the top spot.
“Now that we’re No. 1, we’ve got a big bullseye on our back, so every game is going to be every other team’s championship,” Clark said. “We know we’ve got to bring our A game every day. We can’t slack off or anything. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
