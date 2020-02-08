As its winning streak grows to historic proportions, Baylor’s Big 12 opponents are increasingly responding with highly-charged efforts.
Everybody wants to beat the nation’s No. 1 team, and Oklahoma State certainly didn’t play like a last-place team Saturday night.
After a poor free throw shooting night for the Bears, MaCio Teague broke the trend by nailing six straight in the final 14 seconds as Baylor held on for a 78-70 win over the Cowboys before 7,675 fans at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (21-1, 10-0) extended their school-record winning streak to 20 games to tie the 2007-08 Kansas national championship team for the second-longest in Big 12 history. The Bears are two wins away from matching the 1996-97 Jayhawks for the longest winning streak in conference history.
With its 10th straight Big 12 win, Baylor matched the program record set by the Bears’ 1947-48 Southwest Conference championship squad for the best start in league play.
Beating the last-place Cowboys (11-12, 1-9) wasn’t easy. It was just as difficult as their 75-68 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 18 in Stillwater.
“At the end of the day, there’s very few people, players, teams that ever beat a No. 1 team,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “You’re never getting their B game, you’re not getting their C game, you’re not getting their B-plus or A-minus game. What makes it tough is that means you’ve got to be on your A game. And it’s hard to be on your A game for 18 conference games. But if you want to win, you have to.”
After the Bears opened up a 41-26 lead early in the second half, the Cowboys kept charging and cut the lead to 70-68 with a pair of free throws by Lindy Waters with 35.5 seconds remaining.
Baylor had struggled from the free throw line by hitting 12 of 25 before Waters fouled Teague with 14 seconds remaining. Teague nailed both free throws to give the Bears a 72-68 lead.
“I heard Coach Drew say right before I went to the line to knock these down, that’s what you do,” Teague said. “It was dead silent and I heard him. That type of stuff gives you a lot of confidence.”
Baylor’s Jared Butler fouled Isaac Likekele with 9.6 seconds remaining, but he missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation. Freddie Gillespie rebounded for the Bears and was fouled by Jonathan Laurent.
Frustrated that Laurent became the fourth Oklahoma State player to foul out, Cowboys coach Mike Boynton protested and drew a technical. When he protested a second time, Boynton was ejected from the game with his second technical.
“Just a lot of frustration,” Boynton said. “I’ve got four guys foul out of the game, that’s pretty hard to understand. The game was obviously pretty physical both ways.”
Teague nailed four straight free throws after Boynton’s technicals before Gillespie hit both of his free throws to give the Bears a 78-68 lead to seal the win with 8.1 seconds remaining.
But the Bears knew that if they hit their earlier free throws, the game would have never gone down to the final seconds.
“I think it’s something we need to focus on and clearly improve on,” Gillespie said. “Free throws are important and the good thing about our team is we have a good work ethic. We should probably have a free throw day on one of our off days, just come in and grind through free throws as a team. We’ll improve in that area and figure it out.”
It was a physical foulfest as the Cowboys were called for 31 fouls and the Bears for 20. However, the Cowboys were much more accurate at the free throw line by hitting 17 of 22 compared to Baylor’s 20 of 33.
Teague delivered for the Bears by scoring a season-high 24 points as he nailed four of seven 3-pointers and eight of nine free throws.
“My teammates are just talking to me to shoot the ball and kept me uplifted when people said I was going through a supposed slump,” Teague said. “They just kept me uplifted and I stayed in the gym, and my teammates believe in me and that helps a lot.”
The Bears got balanced scoring as Butler collected 15 points and Davion Mitchell hit 10 while Gillespie finished with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
But nobody was more important to Baylor’s win than Mark Vital, who scored a season-high 13 points with six rebounds and two steals.
“When I watch basketball, I don’t watch it kind of like a lay fan, I’m always watching it from a coach’s perspective,” Boynton said. “And what I see from them is clear role definement within that group, and everybody plays their role like a star, and guys like Vital, although he doesn’t score 15 points every night, he’s maybe the most important player on that team because he’s not trying to be Butler or Mitchell. He’s trying to be the best Mark Vital he can be, who’s really good to help a team win 20 games in a row.”
However, the Bears’ defense didn’t play to its usual high standards as the Cowboys became the first Big 12 team to score 70 against them.
Oklahoma State shot 47.1 percent and outrebounded the Bears by a 38-30 margin. Waters led the Cowboys with 16 points while Likekele collected 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“They have good players,” Gillespie said. “Their record isn’t indicative of the team they are. I stand by that. All those guys play hard and definitely have chemistry and that makes them a tough opponent for us.”
The Bears face a quick turnaround as they play Texas in Austin at 8 p.m. Monday. Like every team trying to snap Baylor’s school-record winning streak, they know they’ll get the Longhorns’ best shot.
“We’re getting to that point where they’re getting seeding for the Big 12 tournament or maybe getting a higher seed in the NCAA tournament” Gillespie said. “A win over us helps their resume.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.