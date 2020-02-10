AUSTIN — Armed with one of the best defenses in the country, No. 1 Baylor has proven again and again that it can win without a high-powered offense.
Make that twice against Texas.
Holding the Longhorns to a 30.5 shooting percentage, the Bears ground out a 52-45 win Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center to extend their school-record winning streak to 21 games.
The Bears (22-1, 11-0) shot just 34 percent, but that’s all it took to beat the struggling Longhorns (14-10, 4-7). It was similar to the first meeting between the two teams Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center when the Bears shot 31.3 percent but played lockdown defense for a 59-44 win.
“Anytime you play Texas, you know it will be a hard-fought game because defensively they do a very good job,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We were blessed to get in transition a little down the stretch. To win on the road, you have to have a player-led team and guys mentally tough and experienced guys.”
Baylor only produced two double-figure scorers as MaCio Teague hit 11 points and Devonte Bandoo scored 10. But Baylor didn’t need big scoring as Texas also had just two double-figure scorers with Matt Coleman hitting 11 and Andrew Jones 10. Jericho Sims produced nine points and 14 rebounds for the Longhorns.
“I think it’s important on nights when you don’t shoot it well, you need some kind of staple and that for us is defense,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler said. “It’s a lot more fun when you shoot well and play good defense, but I’m just glad we pulled out the win.”
The Longhorns played without guard Jase Febres and forward Kai Jones. Both went down in the second half of Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech with Febres sustaining a knee injury and Jones suffering an ankle injury.
Texas is now 0-11 against AP No. 1 teams.
With Baylor missing its first five shots in the second half, the Longhorns scored the first four points to cut the Bears’ lead to 22-20.
But the Bears got a little breathing room as Teague slipped inside for a basket and Davion Mitchell drained a 3-pointer.
With the Bears still struggling with offensive consistency, the Longhorns pulled within two again when Sims hit a free throw to make it 29-27 with 13:09 remaining.
The Bears answered with a13-0 run to finally get some separation.
Butler started the stretch by drawing a foul and hitting a pair of free throws before Bandoo buried a trey and Matthew Mayer drove for a basket. Mayer then found Bandoo inside for a basket.
Mayer continued to give the Bears a spark off the bench by hitting a pair of free throws to open up a 40-27 lead with 10 minutes remaining
Teague then pump faked and drew the fourth foul from Sims. He hit both free throws to stretch Baylor’s lead to 42-27.
The Longhorns finally scored when Royce Hamm hit a pair of free throws with 8:03 remaining, but Bandoo answered with a 3-point to extend Baylor’s lead to 45-29.
Just when it seemed that the Bears had nothing more to worry about, the Longhorns delivered a 9-0 run as Courtney Ramey and Jones hit 3-pointers. Jones then drove for a basket, drew a foul from Freddie Gillespie and hit the free throw for a three-point play to cut Baylor’s lead to 45-38 with 5:02 remaining.
Once again, the Bears created some space when Butler drained a 3-pointer.
The first half was a defensive struggle as Baylor took a 22-16 lead despite hitting just 10 of 29 shots. It was the fewest points the Bears have allowed in a half this season as Texas hit seven of 25 shots.
Teague hit a trey to start the game and the Bears never trailed.
Mark Vital seemed to be all over the court. After driving for a basket, he stole the ball and scored on a coast-to-coast layup. Then he blocked Jones’ shot before Mitchell passed to Teague who buried another 3-point to give the Bears a 12-5 lead with 12:31 left in the first half.
But Baylor couldn’t sustain offensive consistency as the Longhorns cut the lead to 14-12 on Coleman’s drive for a basket.
The Bears answered with six straight points as Bandoo drove for a basket and Butler and Vital got inside for layups to push the lead to 20-12.
After Hamm hit a pair of baskets for Texas, Butler drove for another basket to give the Bears their 22-16 lead.
