Rising to No. 1 Monday morning for only the second time in school history, Baylor didn’t succumb to the heightened pressure that came with its new ranking.
With Freddie Gillespie leading an intense defensive effort, the Bears hung on for a 61-57 win over Oklahoma before a boisterous season-high crowd of 9,217 at the Ferrell Center.
After jumping to No. 2 last week, the Bears traded spots with Gonzaga in Monday’s Associated Press poll. The only other time the Bears were No. 1 was on Jan. 9, 2017 when they quickly fell from the top after an 89-68 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown the following day.
But this time the Bears (16-1, 6-0) protected their top spot by grabbing an 11-point halftime lead and holding off the Sooners (12-6, 3-3) in the second half as Gillespie finished with 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
"When it (the No. 1 ranking) first comes out and it’s on a game day, I know there’s added juice and excitement," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "It was the first time we played at home when we were No. 1. It was a great turnout and that excitement was needed in your home games, and I know our guys were excited about that. There’s no team that’s won a Big 12 title that doesn’t have fan support. It’s critical. It’s much needed and appreciated. You’ve got to win your homes games, and we did and that’s all that matters."
The Bears stretched their winning streak to 15 games and are off to their best start ever in the Big 12 at 6-0, and have their best start in a conference game since 1948 when they played in the Southwest Conference.
Missed Baylor free throws and Oklahoma’s hot shooting nearly cost the Bears in the closing minutes.
After Gillespie gave the Bears a 59-51 lead with 1:38 remaining with a slam dunk, the Sooners charged back with 3-pointers by De’Vion Harmon and Brady Manek, who hit four treys and scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and four steals.
Kristian Doolittle then stole the ball from Baylor guard Jared Butler, but Austin Reaves couldn’t connect on a 3-pointer that would have given the Sooners the lead.
Devonte Bandoo rebounded the ball and drew a foul with 3.5 seconds remaining, and sealed the win for the Bears with a pair of free throws.
"I think time and time again it’s shown that our defense can get us out of some sticky situations," Gillespie said. "And tonight was no different. That’s what wins us games is we have good defensive chemistry and lock down when we need to."
MaCio Teague scored 16 points and Davion Mitchell hit 13 as the Bears overcame a poor shooting night by Butler, who hit two of 13 shots. Though Bandoo scored just five points, he set career highs with eight rebounds and five assists. Neither team shot the ball well as the Bears hit 34.9 percent and the Sooners hit 35 percent.
New Baylor football coach Dave Aranda was introduced to the crowd in the first half to a standing ovation.
With Butler missing his first 10 shots, the Bears had trouble pulling away from the Sooners throughout much of the first half. But once Mitchell heated up, Baylor went into halftime with a 35-24 lead.
Tied at 18, Mitchell beat the 30-second shot with a baseline jumper. He followed with a fade away shot and then buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to stretch Baylor’s lead to 25-18.
Jamal Bieniemy briefly slowed Baylor’s momentum with a basket, but Gillespie scored and Teague drained a trey.
Following Alondes Williams’ trey, Mitchell answered with another 3-pointer before Butler hit a bank shot to give the Bears their 11-point halftime lead.
With Manek getting hot, the Sooners cut Baylor’s lead to 42-40 with 12:29 remaining. Manek seemed to be everywhere early in the second half as he buried a pair of treys, scored on a tip-in and hit three free throws.
"First and foremost, he’s a big and a lot of times that’s different," Drew said. "You’re used to guards being great shooters but not necessarily a big. Because he’s 6-9 or 6-10, he’s got a high release, he’s got a quick release. So if you’re a little late, he’s still shooting over you. Obviously, he was a major factor tonight and has been all year for them."
The Bears answered with an 8-2 run that began with Butler’s drive for a basket. Matthew Mayer drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws. Bandoo then stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 50-42.
The Sooners cut the lead to 53-48 when Doolittle scored, but Gillespie came through for Baylor by rebounding a missed Teague shot and muscling inside for a dunk.
