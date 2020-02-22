The No. 18 Baylor women’s tennis team hosts Northwestern at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears and Wildcats (3-4) will meet for the 11th consecutive season. Baylor holds an 8-5 advantage in the series and the Bears will be looking for its sixth win in the last seven matches.
Baylor debuted in the Top 25 poll Tuesday after a 7-0 start to the season, which marked the second time under head coach Joey Scrivano that Baylor has had a 7-0 start.
Baylor’s Cub Tennis program begins at Noon and the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free Baylor key chain. Attendance to all regular season Baylor tennis events is free of admission.
