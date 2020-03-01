HOUSTON — The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled to a road victory over Rice, 5-2, on Sunday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.
The No. 19 Bears won the first four points to clinch the match as the doubles teams of Paula Baranano and Angelina Shakhraichuk and Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj won their courts.
Then Krywoj, Baranano, Shakhraichuk and Livia Kraus all won their singles matches in straight sets.
Krywoj won the No. 1 singles court, 6-2, 6-3, over Rice’s Michaela Haet. Baranano claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Diae El Jardi on court No. 6. Shakhraichuk grabbed a 6-2, 6-4 win over Linda Huang and Kraus won, 6-4, 6-1, to finish off the team win.
“The ladies played with a lot of confidence and made positive strides in doubles,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “We are definitely improving each match, and I can’t say enough about the culture of our team. We have great people on this team.”
Baylor has a mid-week match versus Tyler Junior College on Wednesday before opening Big 12 play against Iowa State at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
