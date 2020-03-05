The Baylor women’s golf team will be one of 17 teams competing at the 2020 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in South Carolina.
All 17 teams competing are in the Top 40 rankings. Top ten teams are No. 1 Texas, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 6 Duke and No. 7 Wake Forest. Other teams are LSU (12), Alabama (13), UCLA (14), Arkansas (18), Auburn (19), Florida State (21), Vanderbilt (22), Georgia (28), Furman (33), Virginia (34), North Carolina (36) and Northwestern (40).
Baylor is sending Elodie Chapelet as their No. 1 player, along with Diane Baillieux, Hannah Karg, Gurleen Kaur and Erica Chiang.
The team will be paired with players from Wake Forest and Texas for the first round Friday. The second round will be played Saturday. The tournament will wrap up with a Sunday third round.
This is Baylor’s fourth time to appear in the tournament, which is in its ninth year.
