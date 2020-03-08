HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After three rounds at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, No. 20 Baylor’s women’s golf team shot 23-over 307 on Sunday, giving the team a three-round total of 42-over 894, good enough for eighth place in the tournament. No. 7 Wake Forest won the tournament with a 3-over 855.

Baylor’s finish allowed the Bears to finish over nine other top-40 teams, including No. 18 Arkansas (+44), No. 12 LSU (+45) and No. 13 Alabama (+55). Other teams Baylor defeated were No. 21 Florida State (+49), No. 22 Vanderbilt (+54), No. 33 Furman (+61), No. 28 Georgia (+61), No. 40 Northwestern (+64) and No. 34 Virginia (+67).

Bear Elodie Chapelet placed 10th in individual competition with a 7-over 220 for the three rounds, including 3-over 74 on Sunday. Diane Baiillieux shot six over on Sunday and tied for 23rd with a total 222.

The other teams that finished ahead of Baylor were No. 19 Auburn (+29), No. 6 Duke (+32), No. 14 UCLA (+33), No. 1 Texas (+36), No. 4 South Carolina (+39) and No. 36 North Carolina (+41).

Baylor will next travel to Kapalua Bay Course in Maui, Hawaii, in two weeks to compete in the Anuenne Spring Break Classic. The tournament will be played March 23-25.

