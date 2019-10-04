Baylor’s No. 1-ranked volleyball team will look for its 13th straight win to start the year when it hosts Kansas State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (12-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12) set a new program record for most wins to start a year after sweeping Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Bears received a combined 26 kills from junior Yossiana Pressley and senior Gia Milana in the win.
Kansas State (6-8, 1-1) is coming off a 3-0 home loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Wildcats rank last in the conference in total kills, but are fifth out of the nine teams in kills per set (13.32). Baylor ranks second in the league to Iowa State in kills per set at 13.92.
Saturday’s game will feature a “70s Night” promotion, and fans will be given a pet rock, while supplies last. The Baylor players will also lead a youth clinic after the match.
