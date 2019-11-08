The No. 3 Baylor volleyball team will take aim at its 20th win of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in Lubbock.
The Bears (19-1, 9-1 Big 12) had an open date on Wednesday, and haven’t played since sweeping Iowa State on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will be aiming for a season sweep of Tech (14-10, 4-6) and will be shooting for its eighth straight in the series overall.
BU’s Marieke van der Mark will look to build on her career-high 10 kills she posted against the Cyclones.
