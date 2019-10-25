Top-ranked Baylor volleyball will try to recover from its only loss when it welcomes West Virginia to the Ferrell Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Bears (16-1, 6-1 Big 12) are one win from giving head coach Ryan McGuyre his 100th win since coming to Baylor. West Virginia comes in with a 10-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Big 12.

Baylor is 8-0 at home this year. The Bears suffered their first loss of the year on Wednesday at No. 4 Texas.

Saturday’s game will be televised by ESPN Plus. It’s also Super Hero Day at the Ferrell Center, and free capes will be given to fans as supplies last.

